– Markus Gabriel is Professor of Epistemology, Modern and Contemporary Philosophy and Director of the Center for Science and Thought at the Rheinische Friedrich-Wilhelms-Universität Bonn, as well as a Distinguished Lecturer at the New School for Social Research in New York. His text was recorded by Nina Breher.

It is legitimate to treat vaccinated people differently than non-vaccinated people. It is even required. Because their right to freedoms should be extended again as soon as possible in order to restore all basic rights for as many as possible as soon as possible. We are already granting vaccinated people freedoms that we deny others: To travel to certain parts of Brazil, you need a yellow fever vaccination, for example. It has never occurred to anyone to protest against it. So why should it now be a problem to allow vaccinated people more than non-vaccinated people?

(Click here for the contra of law professor Volker Boehme-Neßler)

If it can be proven that vaccinated people can no longer infect other people, it would be justifiable to give them more freedom. Then from my point of view a vaccination would even be required – of course with the necessary exceptions for allergy sufferers and so on. Children under the age of eight would also have to be decided separately.

Apart from that, from a moral and ethical point of view, nothing speaks against it. The purpose of vaccinations is to ensure the continued existence of human society. It is part of public health measures that vaccinated people have advantages in many ways. And the side effects of the coronavirus vaccinations are low according to the current state of knowledge. So if there is no long-term damage from a vaccination to fear, the benefits clearly outweigh the benefits. In this respect, there would be nothing against granting vaccinated people freedoms that others are denied – provided that they cannot pass the virus on.

That has not yet been finally clarified. According to the current state of knowledge, it cannot be ruled out that people vaccinated against the coronavirus can still be infectious, although they can no longer fall ill themselves: According to the Paul Ehrlich Institute responsible for vaccines in Germany, you can still be infected after a vaccination – even if a vaccination significantly reduces the uptake and transmission of viruses and the likelihood that vaccinated people can infect others is low.

If vaccination does not prevent infection, it would of course be counterproductive to give vaccinated privileges. On the contrary: Exempting you from the corona rules would then lead to the virus spreading even faster. Then privileges for vaccinated people would run counter to vaccination’s goal of ending the pandemic.

But if the vaccination prevents infections and the vaccine is largely safe, it would be unproblematic from a moral and ethical point of view to divide vaccinated and non-vaccinated people into different categories. Society does not treat all people equally. She doesn’t have to either. For example, children are not allowed to vote in Germany. They are also subject to compulsory education. Society forces them to go to school. It severely restricts children’s freedom because it thinks it is doing them good.

The current emergency situation would allow people to be divided into vaccinated and non-vaccinated people

The fact that we cannot categorize people in order to treat them differently is not a good argument because we are already doing it everywhere. Another example: Should there ever be an HIV vaccination, it would be legitimate for people to ask each other before their first sexual contact whether the other person is vaccinated.

Measles, mumps, corona? A vaccination certificate should bring benefits to the vaccinated – and thus strengthen the fight against the virus, believes … Photo: Lukas Schulze / dpa

The current emergency situation would allow people to be divided into vaccinated and non-vaccinated people. It would be hard to forbid people from going to the restaurant or a carefree social life because they would not be vaccinated against the coronavirus. However, one has to keep an eye on the overriding problem: If the pandemic is not contained, nobody can go about their normal everyday life.

That is why there are already measures that interfere deeply with fundamental rights. A vaccination certificate would be another. If it can be scientifically proven to make a decisive contribution to ending the pandemic, then it is justified. The goal of the action is to end all action.

Politicians would do well to point this out clearly. One should hear on the radio every day: “The point of all measures taken is to lift them.” Many people would gain more trust in the government in this way. Because many who get lost in conspiracy narratives also do so because they have no confidence that the measures will ever stop. It is not their fault that some people lack this trust. Not even that of politics, because it is human like us.

Politicians give the population poor advice

It is a systemic mistake that we are currently not communicating clearly enough with one another and that society is becoming very polarized. It would be important that politicians honestly admit mistakes and show themselves in a very human way so that the wrong impression is not created that decisions are made from above.

Politicians are currently providing insufficient advice to the population. If you were to hear on the radio every day that the worst side effects of the mRNA vaccines are less bad than the weakest Covid-19 course, the willingness to vaccinate would certainly increase by a few percent. Politicians need to be clear about the worst side effects of the vaccine.

Because behind the word “side effects” there is no horror, but rather something like a slight fever or pain in the arm. Many would take it upon themselves who are currently resisting vaccinations because they were not sufficiently informed. This has to be discussed because moral and ethical questions depend on the severity of the side effects

For the time being, neither an immunity card nor a compulsory vaccination are politically enforceable – although both would be sensible and justifiable from a moral and ethical point of view. There are currently too many anti-vaccines in society. But if politicians managed to provide sufficient information about vaccines, they could proceed in a differentiated manner. That would mean giving vaccinated people the freedom that they denied to non-vaccinated people. If there can be sufficient information and people also get it, it is justifiable from a moral and ethical point of view.