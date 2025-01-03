The National Police has arrested a couple, 22 years old and 32 years oldby attack each other with a compressed air gun and knives in a home in Salamanca, and for a crime against public health for having narcotics such as hashish, MDMA and marijuana in his possession.

The events occurred around 9:50 a.m. this Wednesday when, at a home located on Italia Avenue in the capital of Salamanca, one of its inhabitants requested police presence. The police officers called the home, whose door was opened by a man with bloody body and asked the agents to go inside, where the authorities observed walls and floors with blood stainsas well as two knives lying on the floor and another on the living room sofa.

The man explained that he had been partying with his partner and upon arriving at the home they had argued, as stated by the Salamanca Provincial Police Station in a statement. The police officers then entered the bedroom, where they found a young woman with bloody face and handswith a anxiety attacks and injuries the same as those of your partner, as well as a compressed air gun.

During the police intervention and once the home was secured, the police officers observed several narcotic substances237 grams of hashish, 1.3 grams of MDMA and 1.2 grams of marijuana. These were seized along with the knives and the compressed air gun.

Given the events witnessed, the agents arrested the couple. Both were taken to a health center to be treated for their injuries and subsequently taken to police stations, where once the appropriate documentary procedures had been carried out, they were placed at the disposal of the Investigating Court acting as the Salamanca Guard.