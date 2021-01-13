They are between 30 and 40 years old and they met while working. The story of Vf Arq, created by the formoseña Veronica Villalba, the chaqueño Facundo Quijada and the correntino German Pujol It starts with the effort the first two put in while holding two jobs.

Verónica was still studying when she was hired by a bathroom and kitchen supplies company to advise on the design of these domestic areas. There he met Facundo (an architect, he had come from working in studios as a draftsman) and together they organized to dedicate time to his formal job while at night they planned reforms and extensions that arose from acquaintances, new and old clients who had been satisfied with jobs previous.

Thus, two years passed, until Villalba was received and joined a construction company of high-rise buildings, where he worked for another two years until officially founding his studio with Quijada. The architect recalls: “Two years ago we contacted Germán (Pujol), who had worked in architecture studios and he even set up his own construction company, ARCO SRL. He works from Corrientes and, in this way, we managed to expand our client portfolio ”.

Once the aeronautical language and materials had been determined, the game was defined based on the places typical of an airport.

Just as the study was benefited by Pujol’s contribution, it was also nourished by another of Villalba’s concerns. “I created the Alchemy store to design and sell light fixtures. I was growing and I added furniture ”; elements that today complete the architectural work carried out by the trio.

The beginning of Alquimia was gradual: first it sold through social networks, then it spread through word of mouth until success led the designer to open her own store in Corrientes.

The bar is accompanied by an urban park for massive events.

One of the most outstanding projects of the study is The Hangar, a bar in El Colorado (Formosa), the town of origin of Verónica, who has lived in Resistencia for 11 years. A concrete precast factory had operated on the site, warehouse of construction materials and road machinery.

The owner decided to use the lot as a bar, which initially looked like a patio with a curved roof and parts of an airplane in the bar area. This element alluded to the hobby of the owner, pilot and aeronautical fanatic.

The offices of a computer company were another challenge for the study.

With this information and after touring the property, the architects accepted the commission of remodeling. “We saw the potential that the place had: thrown pallets, rusted sheets, old and abandoned machinery. With all that, we try to achieve an aesthetic that has to do with a hangar, with an aviation workshop. But not only with that, we also combine that concept with that of a kind of airport, because at the entrance, where the entrance is charged, a check-in was set up. Then there is a tour with some rusty flats that represent the boarding area and that leads the visitor to the (dance) floor ”.

The isolation delayed the completion of the project, which includes a Business area (Reserved – VIP) and an authentic Pucará plane. Propellers, lanterns, allusive billboard and boundaries in the flooring were installed to reinforce the theme.

The project started from looking for an industrial image.

Complete the complex a Urban park designed for mass events that maintains the same overall image and functions as a lung and emergency exit for all interior sectors.

Also in Formosa, but this time in Pirané, Vf Arq developed another important project: Tecnosur, an IT firm. “In this case, materials oriented towards a industrial style to represent the identity of the company and accompany the changes and renovations that began earlier this year.

The house in Santa Ana is a reinterpretation of the typical Corrientes architecture.

The premise of the project was to generate functional, comfortable spaces and improve the product display, achieving a new image for the brand ”, Villalba details.

With this objective, simple materials such as metal sheets and OSB plates were used in both coatings and furnishings, which were designed to display each product, highlighting them by means of spot lighting.

Like a large stained glass window, the façade covers the entire width of the room, and is integrated into the interior route with fine textured plasters and a plot on the upper part that harmonizes the different heights of the ceiling.

The grill was conceived as a comfortable social area.

Despite its experience, the studio is also dedicated to small-scale works, such as the IG house in Santa Ana, Corrientes, they did for a mutual friend.

In an area that is emerging as “weekend”, the designers opted for rescue vernacular architecture and its tradition of galleries with steep slopes and exposed bricks to generate spaces where inclined planes and diagonals predominate, aimed at optimizing views and highlighting the natural environment.

Here, in addition, a comprehensive proposal– From architecture to landscaping to interior design, including much of the furniture and lighting fixtures.

MJ