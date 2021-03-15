Ras Al Khaimah (Al Ittihad)

The UAE Private Sector Alliance for Disaster Resistant Societies, in cooperation with Ras Al Khaimah Hospital, revealed yesterday the launch of the first comprehensive program in the Middle East to rehabilitate people with Covid-19 via the Internet to help people with long-term COVID-19 free of charge, and the alliance consists of a network of private sector bodies , Which operates under the auspices of the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction.

The World Health Organization stressed the importance of rehabilitation in improving the condition of people with Covid-19, by raising the level of health and functional outcomes, facilitating early discharge from the hospital and reducing the risks of their re-entry.

“The program is exclusively available to patients from all over the world,” said Dr. Reda Seddiqi, CEO of Ras Al Khaimah Multispecialty Hospital in Ras Al Khaimah. We are proud of our unique and exclusive initiative to date, which comes with the support and patronage of the UAE Private Sector Alliance. This initiative provides an integrated and comprehensive approach to recovery and rehabilitation free of charge for all patients recovering from Covid-19. ”

For his part, Dr. Muhammad Al-Burai, Chairman of the UAE Private Sector Alliance and a senior advisor in the Dubai government, said: “The UAE Private Sector Alliance for Disaster Resistant Societies aims to establish safe and stable societies, and to persistently work to save lives.”

He added: “Covid-19 is one of the biggest disasters facing the world and requires urgent and exceptional attention, and this is what motivated us to work on providing a solution that helps local and global communities. The team at Ras Al Khaimah Hospital has the expertise and knowledge to push our vision forward and turn it into reality. ”

This comprehensive program is managed by the Department of Arab Health and Lifestyle at Ras Al Khaimah Hospital, and it brings together the expertise of a multidisciplinary team consisting of doctors, nutritionists, psychologists and physiotherapists who have worked hard to develop and deliver this initiative.

Larger and farther

Professor Adrian Kennedy, Director of the Department of Arab Health and Lifestyle, said: “The Ras Al Khaimah Hospital launched its recovery and rehabilitation program for people with COVID-19 last year. But we wanted to reach larger communities and farther places. In order to support individuals in their homes, we have introduced an online Covid patient rehabilitation program, which evaluates medical details, test results, and accompanying symptoms, among others, and provides immediate online medical advice covering all areas, including sports activity, nutrition, diet, stress management, and mental health. What contributes to the acceleration of the recovery process for patients ».