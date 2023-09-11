His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, approved the comprehensive plan to develop maritime transport in the Emirate of Dubai until 2030, which includes extending the length of the network by 188%, increasing the number of passenger transport lines by 400%, and manufacturing the first ferry. Electricity in the world, using 3D printing technology.

During his visit to the Authority, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum inspected a pioneering project implemented by the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai in cooperation with the private sector to manufacture the first electric bicycle in the world, using 3D printing technology.

In a blog post published yesterday on the “X” platform, His Highness expressed his happiness at following up on the results of the trial run of the first self-driving ferry in Dubai waters, and at meeting the first female citizen to hold the position of sea captain for a mass marine transport means, Hanadi Al Dosari.

His Highness said: “We have adopted the comprehensive plan to develop the maritime transport system in Dubai until 2030, with the aim of increasing the length of the network by 188% and serving 22 million passengers by 2030. I also inspected a pioneering project implemented by the Roads and Transport Authority in cooperation with the private sector to manufacture the first electric ferry in the world, using technology. 3D printing, followed the results of the trial run of the first self-driving ferry in Dubai waters, and I was also happy to meet Hanadi Al Dosari, the first female citizen to hold the position of sea captain for a mass marine transport means.”

During his visit, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum was briefed on the comprehensive plan to develop the maritime transport system in the emirate until 2030. He listened to an explanation from the Director General and Chairman of the Board of Directors, Mattar Al Tayer, about the most prominent features of the plan, which includes increasing the number of transportation users. sea ​​transport from 14.7 million passengers to 22.2 million passengers annually in 2030, an increase of 51%, and extending the maritime transport network from 55 km, to 158 km, an increase of 188%, as well as increasing the number of marine stations from 48 stations to 79 stations distributed over The banks of Dubai Creek, the Dubai Water Canal, the coastline along the shores of the Arabian Gulf, and waterfront projects.

The plan also includes increasing the number of passenger transport lines from seven to 35 marine lines, an increase of 400%, and increasing the number of marine transport fleet units, increasing it from 196 to 258 marine means, an increase of 32%.

His Highness the Crown Prince of Dubai was briefed on the Authority’s initiative to manufacture the first electric abra in the world, using 3D printing technology in cooperation with the private sector. Each abra can accommodate 20 passengers, and its design and manufacture took into account the preservation of the traditional identity of the abra. This initiative contributes to supporting the government’s efforts to achieve Dubai’s 3D printing strategy, reduce the manufacturing time of abras by 90%, and reduce the manufacturing cost by 30%.

Also, His Highness reviewed the performance results and operational indicators of the Al Garhoud Workshop for Maintenance of Marine Means of Transport (Abras, Ferries, and Water Taxis), which is the largest workshop specializing in the maintenance of marine means of transport in the region. It is located on an area of ​​5,000 square meters and includes five different workshops and a pier. With a length of 250 meters, a dock that can accommodate 32-meter boats, a ship crane with a lifting capacity of up to 100 tons, three warehouses, an area for marine works, another for external works, administration offices, and a rest area for employees.

The workshop’s capacity is estimated at 16 boats at the same time. Since its operation in 2018, the workshop has contributed to raising the operational efficiency of 57 marine means of transport affiliated with the Authority, qualifying national technical personnel specialized in maintaining marine means, reducing maintenance costs by about 50%, raising the quality of maintenance work and readiness of marine means of transport by 99%, and extending the life span of the ferry. And water taxis by 25%, as well as raising the safety level of private abras that roam Dubai Creek, and providing marine means maintenance services in the workshop for government and private agencies.

His Highness listened to an explanation about the predictive maintenance system for maritime means of transport, which includes installing remote monitoring devices for some equipment and sensors on maritime means of transport, conducting tests on the system and ensuring the accuracy of the data. The system contributed to achieving 99% in the marine vessels availability index, through early prediction of malfunctions, assistance in accurately planning maintenance work, reducing the downtime of vessels, careful planning of spare parts needs, and avoiding storing large quantities of materials, while the authority’s plans include developing a system. For real-time measurement, and the use of artificial intelligence techniques to perform data analysis, predict malfunctions, and plan spare parts needs.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum reviewed the results of the trial operation of the first self-driving electric abra in the world, where the abra succeeded during the first phase in achieving level No. 4 out of 6, in accordance with international standards for operating self-driving means, and the experiments included operating the abra autonomously. The entire drive, between Al Jaddaf and Festival City marine transport stations, and the percentage of compliance with the pre-determined route reached 100%, and work is underway to reach level 5 in 2024.

Mattar Al Tayer explained in his explanation that the self-driving electric abra was manufactured locally through the efforts of Roads and Transport Authority employees, and its design and manufacture took into account the preservation of the traditional identity of the abra. The electric abra is characterized by zero carbon emissions, 30% lower operating and maintenance costs, and zero noise compared to diesel-powered abras. It is equipped with two electric motors and reaches a maximum speed of seven knots. It is also equipped with a self-driving control system and four lithium batteries capable of operating the abra. For seven hours, modern techniques were used in designing the structure to reduce the weight of the abra, as the abra’s hull was made of fiberglass.

The first female “sea captain”

During a visit to the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, met with Hanadi Mohammed Al Dosari, the first female citizen to serve as a sea captain for a mass marine transport vehicle, and listened to an explanation from her about her journey to obtain the first A driving license for ships with a capacity of less than 200 tons on coastal voyages. His Highness expressed his appreciation for the honorable model that Emirati women provide in all fields of work, and their tireless striving to achieve the highest levels of excellence in various specializations. His Highness wished Captain Hanadi Al Dosari all the best and success in her professional career. .

Al-Dossari obtained five safety training certificates in accordance with the International Standards Convention for Training and Certification for Seafarers (STCW) system, a three-month maritime service, two training certificates, a 12- and 24-meter marine craft driving license, and five months of documented practical training on board the Dubai Ferry. According to the program, she is expected to obtain a license to drive ships with a capacity of less than 200 tons for coastal voyages, and to pass the evaluation of candidates next December.

