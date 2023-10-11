Dubai Municipality announced a comprehensive development plan for community markets in labor areas within the Emirate of Dubai, which will include the establishment of new markets in the third industrial area of ​​Al Quoz, with an area of ​​16,227 square metres, and Al Muhaisnah II, with an area of ​​9,292 square metres, in addition to the rehabilitation of the community labor market in the area. Al Quoz Fourth, which extends over an area of ​​14,231 square metres.

This plan comes from Dubai Municipality’s keenness to enhance social responsibility towards the workers category and improve their quality of life and well-being by providing integrated services and basic requirements for them within one place, in order to ensure the best levels of stability for them.

Director of the Health and Safety Department at Dubai Municipality, Dr. Naseem Mohammed Rafie, said: “The municipality has developed a comprehensive plan to develop community labor markets located in industrial areas and worker housing areas, to achieve many goals, most notably transforming markets in worker housing areas into integrated markets and entertainment areas, in accordance with controls and requirements. applicable in the emirate, and creating a space that takes into account sustainable urban planning standards that are in line with the vision of the Emirate of Dubai to be the best city to live and work in the world, with the highest levels of quality of life and luxury. The plan also aims to enhance social responsibility towards workers by creating a distinctive safe shopping experience. For workers residing in those areas, and providing all their requirements in accordance with the best standards and requirements for public health, occupational safety and proactive prevention.

It is expected that the plan to develop and establish community labor markets will achieve several benefits by providing complete shopping spaces in one place, including places that sell prepared foods, vegetable and fruit stores, meat and fish stores, and stores that sell consumer products and clothing, in addition to barbershops, tailoring shops, and reservation centers. Travel Tickets.

The availability of products and materials at prices commensurate with the worker’s economic income levels will also be taken into account, with the need for these products to meet health, safety, and food safety standards approved by Dubai Municipality.

Dubai Municipality will supervise the organization of entertainment, social and sporting events within these community markets to make them an attractive entertainment destination for workers, in cooperation with Dubai Police, as it is one of the municipality’s strategic partners in organizing the markets.