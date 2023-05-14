The Dubai Press Club announced the details of the agenda for the third session of Podfest Dubai, the first digital event of its kind in the region, and the largest gathering of Arab podcasters. Next (Tuesday) at the headquarters of the Dubai Press Club in “One Central” Dubai World Trade Center.

The third session of this event is witnessing the participation of a group of the most prominent makers of “podcasts” and Arabic audio content, in the presence of representatives of regional institutions specialized in this field, who meet to discuss the future of “podcasts” in the Arab region and ways to transform audio content into a professional product that competes on “podcast” platforms. different.

The event discusses the opportunities and challenges of creating digital content across various platforms, and constitutes an opportunity to showcase the experiences of Arab podcasters, review their role in creating and providing meaningful Arabic audio content, and the extent of the positive impact of digital platforms in promoting inspiring Arab experiences. The event will also shed light on Arab experiences. Successful in the world of podcasts, to learn about the factors that contributed to the success of these experiences and their ability to achieve wide popularity among the Arab public.

Regarding the topics to be discussed by the event at the “Podvest Dubai” in its third session, Dr. Maitha Buhumaid, Director of the Dubai Press Club, said that based on the great responsibility that the club feels about its role as one of the main driving forces for the development of media work in the Arab world, the identification of topics that are raised through the major events that it organizes annually to discuss the reality and future of Arab media and within its various tracks, It comes as a document for a comprehensive briefing on all developments in the Arab media scene.

Dr. noted Buhumaid welcomed the Arab participants in this year’s session and said: “The meeting of the most important Arabic audio content makers in Dubai, and their eagerness to participate in a professional discussion aimed at advancing the sector, reflects the extent of confidence in Dubai’s leadership in the field of digital media and its positive contribution to shaping its future.”

She added: “We always work to ensure that the topics presented are comprehensive and informed by effective results that open the way for more creative ideas and inspire further development efforts to bring the Arab media in all its forms and forms to higher levels of content quality. We also continue to work to find a unified system to consolidate the rules of this industry in the region.. In addition, the next stage will witness the club launching important initiatives that keep pace with the new trends of this industry and its promising growth.”

The third session of “Podfest Dubai” aims to get acquainted with the Arab “podcasters” on their visions and ideas on how to advance this form of media, and the challenges it faces, and to listen to their proposals on ways to develop it as a media industry that is growing globally and benefit from the new opportunities it opens, whether At the level of the media message or at the level of material return.

For her part, Mahfouz Abdullah, Director of Program Development and Media Training, said: “We are pleased to welcome prominent content makers from all over the Arab world to discuss ways to advance the podcast and enhance its spread in the Arab world. The Dubai Press Club’s strategy focuses on contributing to the development of new media industries, which constitute Audiovisual or digital content is a large part of it, and “Podfest Dubai” is among the many steps adopted by the club to confirm this role, especially in the field of digital audio content or “podcasts” in light of its promising indicators in the region and the significant growth it is witnessing globally.

She added: “There are efforts made by Arab audio content makers and some emerging companies specialized in this field, in addition to the platforms concerned with content production, but these efforts still need to be intensified to advance Arabic audio content, with what this requires from studying the market and knowing its trends as well as marketing methods, and other means.” issues, which leads us to work to find a unified mechanism to support the efforts of this industry, which awaits a promising future.

Michelle Cobb, Executive Director of the Podcast Academy, will share her visions about the future of the podcast industry in the region with the attendance of Podvest Dubai. During her talk, she will reveal some statistics and figures on the number of followers of audio content in a number of countries around the world. Cobb will also review the efforts of the Podcast Academy in the field of Training and empowering content makers with the tools and skills necessary for the success of their programs across various platforms.

Under the title “Conversation with Stefano”, Podfest Dubai 2023 hosts Stefano Falaha, CEO of Podio, one of the largest audio broadcasting platforms in the Arab world. regional and international.

The event also includes a session entitled “Inspiring Stories”, during which a group of Arabic audio content makers talk about their experiences and inspiring stories, reviewing the successes and challenges that accompanied their first steps in that industry. The session will enable the attendees to communicate directly with the most famous Arabic content makers to learn about their visions about the future of the sector. and future opportunities for that industry.

The session, which will be moderated by Muhammad Al-Nuaimi, will host Nayla Nuwaini, editor-in-chief of the Lebanese newspaper Al-Nahar and presenter of the “With Nayla” podcast, Muhammad Islam, owner of the first Saudi English podcast, Ali Najm, presenter of the We Talk Music podcast from Kuwait, in addition to Anas Bukhash, presenter of the AB podcast from The UAE.

Podfest Dubai will be attended by Todd Cochrane, Founder and CEO of the US-based Blueberry Podcasting, where he will discuss enabling content makers to gain the appropriate financial benefit from the podcasting industry. Cochrane will also address different ways for content producers to achieve sustainable income from their content through various revenue models that include sponsorship, advertising, marketing, and subscription-based models.

The third edition of Podfest Dubai will also include two workshops to build audio broadcasting capabilities for Arabic content makers and media professionals in the region. The leading global audio broadcasting platform, Spotify, will hold a training workshop entitled “Spotify Broadcasters”, on how to increase the number of followers and listeners, and help creators. Audio content learn different methods and tools to develop their audio content.

In the second workshop, which will come under the title “Empowering Audio Content”, the “Podio” platform offers participants the opportunity to gain a deeper understanding of the exclusive features offered by the platform to creators to improve their content and reach a larger audience.

The organization of “Podfest Dubai” is an affirmation of the vital role that Dubai plays as a leading center for future digital trends and an influential destination in the development of Arabic media and content, at a time when statistics indicate that the podcast sector in the world has achieved remarkable growth within a market worth billions, through more than 4 million podcast programs around the world, according to the “Podcast Index” website, while the expectations reported by “Statista.com” indicate that the number of podcast listeners around the world will reach about 504.9 million people in 2024, compared to about 274.8 million. person in the year 2019.