At 24 years old, Alejandro Martí and Borja Vera decided to take a trip to the United States. Childhood friends, in front of a panoramic view of the city of Austin, made a promise to each other: to launch their own company before they turned 30. Their dream was left hanging until 2019, when they made another trip, this time to the Dominican Republic, where they discovered CBD or cannabidiol, one of the most important components of the cannabis plant. A year later, during a third trip to Italy, they discovered that this product had arrived in Europe. Then it became clear to them. They based their entrepreneurial venture on it, developed a 106-page business plan and founded Votum World. Today the company has nine employees and a turnover that in 2023 reached 214,000 euros. And they, at 31 years old, have fulfilled that pact of their youth.

CBD does not get you high and, in return, has various health properties, although scientific evidence is still in its infancy. Its name means that the company’s first challenge has been to overcome consumer and market prejudices. “They even asked us if we were selling drugs,” says Martí, laughing. “It has been something that we are overcoming thanks to clinical studies and investment in research, but also to other elements such as communication,” he adds seriously. “We are very different from recreational uses. What we do is incorporate CBD into products that can improve people’s daily lives,” says Vera.

“The main properties of CBD are anti-inflammatory, analgesic and anxiolytic,” says the entrepreneur, who highlights that what most of his clients are looking for is to reduce pain, muscle recovery or reduce anxiety levels. For this reason, creams for athletes —with some lines just launched on the market this June— or sublingual oils are the best sellers among their 23 available products, which they expect to number 36 by the end of the year. They also have a line for pets to combat muscle pain, improve sleep or reduce stress. All are registered with the Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products and other public health portals.

The young entrepreneurs point out that their largest budget allocation – around 150,000 euros – is earmarked for research with public and private institutions such as hospitals and universities. They also source raw materials, they say, with sustainability criteria. “After the summer we will begin to explore the anti-inflammatory, antioxidant or tissue regeneration effects,” Martí points out.

With a subsidiary in Mexico, the company is establishing itself in the national market and diversifying its sales through platforms such as Amazon. Meanwhile, during the first half of 2024 they have managed to make the commercial leap to Italy and are entering France, Portugal and Germany. “We want to go little by little and hand in hand with research,” emphasize the entrepreneurs, who hope to end the year with 13 people hired and a turnover of more than 420,000 euros.

