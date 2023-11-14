RIA Novosti: a complex for detecting UAVs was installed in Sheremetyevo

A radar-optical complex was installed at Moscow Sheremetyevo Airport to protect against unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). This is reported by RIA News with reference to representatives of the air harbor.

The source says that the ENOT-SD complex will be able to detect low-flying targets (including small-class unmanned vessels), verify them using video images and counter them by creating interference.

It is noted that the system plans to use Kaspersky Lab software using artificial intelligence, which has no analogues.

Earlier in May, an unidentified drone attempted to attack a passenger plane at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport. A Russian airliner flying from Samara to Moscow was attacked by an unknown drone.