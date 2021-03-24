A complete transcript of the negotiations of dispatchers, flight attendants and pilots of the Sukhoi Superjet 100 (SSJ-100) of Aeroflot Airlines, which hit the runway during an emergency landing at Sheremetyevo on May 5, 2019, resulted in the death of 41 people. Text published in Telegram-channel of the Baza edition.

It follows from the conversation that almost immediately after takeoff, a lightning strike occurred, followed by the autopilot turned off and a signal was given about the failure of the aircraft’s systems. The pilots decide to return, communicate with the control room on the emergency wave and report problems with the main communication channel. Flight attendants are warned about the upcoming landing for technical reasons.

According to the dialogue between the two pilots, the airliner went to the runway with an excess of the landing weight. Before landing, they consulted the manual emergency landing instructions.

A few meters from the ground, the first pilot says: “Bliiyin”, immediately there are sounds of noise and an automatic audible warning “Apply alternative braking.” The dispatcher calls the emergency services to the lane. Someone on board talks about the smell of fuel, a flight attendant reports a fire on the plane, the crew prepares passengers for evacuation. The ship stall signal sounds. “Unfasten your seat belts, leave everything on the way out,” says the stewardess. This concludes the recording.

The plane crash of the SSJ-100 took place in May 2019. The liner flew from Moscow to Murmansk and almost immediately returned to Sheremetyevo. When landing, it caught fire, killing 40 passengers and one flight attendant. Survived 37 people, including four crew members.