“We see that a very favorable wheat campaign is starting, it is perceived that there is interest beginning, this is what our distributors transmit to us. The good rains that occurred in all wheat-producing regions have a very stimulating effect, added to the market conditions which are very favorable for both wheat and barley. The fina’s pre-campaign generates very good expectations”. This was indicated by Gustavo Bistolfi, technical engineer of the Corteva Agriscience development team, who presented the main tools that the company offers to care health and performance of winter cereals this season.

Regarding seed treatment, he remarked that Corteva incorporates Vertex Gold to its portfolio, a fungicidal mixture to control the main diseases of wheat and barley. Vertex Gold is a triple fungicidal mixture formulated with 3 active principles with complementary modes of action: difenoconazole (triazole), fludioxonil (phenylpyrrole) and sedaxane (pyrazole-carboxamide, fungicidal SDHIs). “Carboxamides are the latest molecules on the market, and in this case it is a carboxamide specially designed for the therapeutic use of seeds, providing superior control of Rhizoctonia and Carbones”, Bistolfi detailed, adding that the product also provides excellent control of Stains and Fusarium. “It is a ready-to-use mix, which makes it quite different from many competitive products, its handling is much more agile, safe and easy for the operator,” he remarked.

Regarding foliar fungicides, Stinger is the recommended technology. A product that already has several campaigns on the market and that, thanks to its mixture of a strobilurin with triazole, achieves visibly superior rust control in wheat crops and as a preventive way for spot diseases.

Inside the palette herbicides, the engineer highlights that the company has “a very robust portfolio” that, starting this season, includes Enlist Colex D technology in its fine crops, which until now was available for soybeans and corn. “We are going to be able to take advantage of all the benefits that 2.4 D premium choline salt has in the cultivation of wheat, which in addition to weed control, it provides a very safe handling, with very low volatility and low drift drift ”, he comments.

The firm also offers Curtail M, a systemic and selective post-emergent herbicide with hormonal action (group of synthetic auxins), which is absorbed by foliar and root routes from sensitive weeds, indicated for the control of broadleaf weeds in wheat and barley crops. “It also gives us a very wide application window”, says Bistolfi about this product that can be used during the entire tillering period in wheat and barley until the appearance of the first encased button.

The third herbicide highlighted by the specialist is the new version of Merit WG Pack, which is being released this year. It’s a systemic herbicide, selective for wheat cultivation, which controls black oats or barley (Avena fatua), annual ryegrass (Lolium multiflorum) and Creole barley (Bromus catarthicus or unioloides), as well as broadleaf weeds. It is recommended for early post-emergence applications. “It’s what we call a cross-spectrum herbicide,” he describes.

Finally, in terms of Insecticides Corteva highlights its product known as Transform, whose main focus is the control of aphids. “It is used for everything that is a problem of aphids -green, yellow or aphid of the ear.” It’s a Systemic insecticide that combines maximum effectiveness thanks to its high turning and residuality, with the excellent environmental profile of its green band and respect for beneficial insects ”, assures Bistolfi.