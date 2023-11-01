Cairo (Al-Ittihad)

The Palestinian Telecommunications Company “Paltel” announced yesterday morning that all Internet, telephone and cellular services were “completely cut off” in the Gaza Strip, on which Israel imposes a complete siege.

The company said in a statement: “We regret to announce a complete interruption of all communications and Internet services with the Gaza Strip, due to the international routes, which were previously reconnected, being disconnected again.”

NetBlocks, a network monitoring organization, confirmed that “the Gaza Strip is witnessing a new Internet outage, which has a significant impact on Paltel,” which leads to “a complete interruption of communications for most of the residents” of the Strip.

An Agence France-Presse journalist in Gaza confirmed this outage, explaining that he could access a communications network thanks to an international mobile phone SIM card.

Another journalist at Agence France-Presse in the Gaza Strip said: “Only Israeli and Egyptian mobile phone numbers can be used in Rafah.”

Last week, the Internet and phone networks were completely cut off before returning again on Saturday.