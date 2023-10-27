She explained that the Israeli army deliberately cut off and disrupted communication and Internet lines in conjunction with violent attacks carried out by Israeli aircraft and artillery on the Gaza Strip.

On Friday evening, the northern Gaza Strip was subjected to heavy Israeli bombardment, according to live footage broadcast by Agence France-Presse.

The Israeli army told Agence France-Presse that it “continues to launch strikes in the Gaza Strip” targeting the Palestinian Hamas movement, which controls the Strip.

Palestine TV reported in a tweet on the “X” website (formerly Twitter) that the Gaza Strip is now witnessing the heaviest bombardment by land, sea and air since the beginning of the war.