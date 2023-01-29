Polyurethane (PUR) hot melt is a type of adhesive that is widely used in a variety of industrial and manufacturing applications. It is known for its high strength, flexibility, and resistance to heat and chemicals, making it a versatile and reliable adhesive for a wide range of applications. PUR hot melt is created by reacting a polyol with an isocyanate in the presence of a catalyst. The reaction produces a liquid adhesive that can be applied to a variety of surfaces using a variety of methods, including extrusion, spraying, and roller coating. Once applied, the adhesive solidifies, creating a strong bond between the surfaces.

Advantages of PUR Hot Melt

Strength and Durability

One of the main advantages of PUR hot melt is its high strength and durability. PUR adhesives from Hot Melt can be used for bonding wood, plastics, and many other difficult-to-bond materials. It is able to withstand high temperatures and chemicals, making it ideal for use in applications such as packaging, woodworking, and automotive manufacturing. It also has a high resistance to impact and vibration, making it a popular choice for use in the construction of heavy machinery and equipment.

Flexibility

Another advantage of PUR hot melt is its flexibility. It is able to maintain its strength and flexibility even at low temperatures, making it an ideal adhesive for use in cold storage and freezer applications. It also has a high elongation at break, meaning it can stretch and bend without losing its adhesive properties.

Versatility

PUR hot melt is also known for its versatility in application. It can be applied using a variety of methods, including extrusion, spraying, and roller coating. It can also be applied to a wide range of surfaces, including plastics, metals, wood, and even fabrics. This versatility makes it a popular choice for use in a wide range of industries, including packaging, woodworking, and automotive manufacturing.

Disadvantages of PUR Hot Melt

Cost

However, it’s important to note that PUR hot melt also has some disadvantages. One of the main disadvantages is its high cost. PUR hot melt is more expensive than other types of adhesives, such as PVA and EVA. Additionally, it has a longer cure time compared to other adhesives, which can impact production efficiency. It also requires specialized equipment for the application, which can be an additional cost for manufacturers.

Sensitivity to Moisture

Another disadvantage of PUR hot melt is its sensitivity to moisture. It can be affected by humidity, which can cause the adhesive to cure prematurely or not cure at all. This can lead to poor bonding, which can affect the performance and longevity of the final product.

To use PUR hot melt, it is important to follow the manufacturer’s instructions for proper application and curing. It is also important to use the correct equipment and techniques for application, as well as to ensure that the surfaces to be bonded are clean and free of any contaminants.

In conclusion, Polyurethane (PUR) hot melt is a type of adhesive that is widely used in a variety of industrial and manufacturing applications. It is known for its high strength, flexibility, and resistance to heat and chemicals, making it a versatile and reliable adhesive for a wide range of applications. However, it’s important to note that PUR hot melt also has some disadvantages such as its high cost, long cure time, and sensitivity to moisture. Despite these disadvantages, PUR hot melt is still widely used due to its high strength, flexibility, and resistance to heat and chemicals. It is an ideal adhesive for a wide range of applications, including packaging, woodworking, and automotive manufacturing. To use PUR hot melt, it is important to follow the manufacturer’s instructions for proper application and curing, use the correct equipment and techniques.