Estimates of the German Meteorological Service indicated a continued high risk of floods in various parts of the country, due to continued rainfall and waterlogging of the soil. The Authority continued to warn of continued rainfall in many areas of the country.

The flood severely affected the Windhausen region in northern Thuringia, where the flood situation there worsened, to the point that it required the complete evacuation of the region's population of approximately 500 people on the first day of Christmas.

For his part, the head of the Thuringian state government, Bodo Ramelow, who went to the region to see the nature of the situation, wrote on the X platform: “I hope that all those affected by the flood will soon be able to return to their homes.”

However, it is still uncertain when people can actually return to their homes, as the mayor of the area expects the flooding to continue there for several days, describing the situation there as being like “a bathtub that has reached the point of being full.”

Residents were evacuated this afternoon using bulldozers and disaster protection vehicles, where they were taken to assembly points, and from there they were transported on buses to a gymnasium in the Heringen area.

Many of these people resided with their families in Heringen. Earlier today, the Meteorological Authority issued several severe weather warnings today during Christmas.

The authority warned of the continued risk of flooding in many streams and rivers in Germany. The German Federal Agency for Maritime Affairs and Marine Survey also issued storm warnings today in the Weser and Elbe regions and the North Sea coast.

According to forecasts, most parts of the country are expected to witness weather fluctuations with rain and wind gusts. The weather will be particularly rainy in the west and southeast of the country, with continuous rain expected in the western and northwestern regions of many low mountain ranges.

According to German Meteorological Agency forecasts, the winds are expected to decrease during the day. However, storm surges are still possible in high mountain areas, with severe gusts or hurricane-force winds possible on mountaintops.

Dry and sunny periods are also expected in the south, north and northeast. After midnight on Monday, the northern half of the country is set to become windy and rainy again.