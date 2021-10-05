The sources, who spoke to “Sky News Arabia”, and refused to be named, indicated that the current General Guide, Ibrahim Mounir, had made several secret contacts with leaders of the Brotherhood in Egypt, Tunisia and Morocco, and asked them to study a proposal to freeze the organization’s political activity for a specific period (a few years). .

In the details, the sources explained that Munir justified the proposal by wanting to give the crisis branches an opportunity to restructure themselves and stop the bleeding of internal divisions, especially in Egypt and Tunisia, and to avoid the growing state of popular anger, as well as giving an appropriate time to restructure the organization and arrange its structure, in line with new regional and international developments.

According to the source, the Brotherhood’s guide relied on a study prepared by a center for studies and research affiliated with the group, on the future of the organization in light of the current changes, and the extent of the popular rejection of it, as well as the involvement of a large number of its leaders in terrorism and corruption cases, which confirms his inability to return to political activity in soon.

During the past months, and specifically since Tunisian President Kais Saied announced the exceptional measures in the country on July 25, and then the political and popular fall of the Brotherhood, then the heavy defeat of the Moroccan Brotherhood in the parliamentary elections and their exit from power after about 10 years of control, the international organization of the Brotherhood suffers A wild crisis and its leaders do not stop searching for a safe exit.

The proposal of the Brotherhood’s leader residing in London was not accepted by the organization’s leaders, especially members of the Egyptian Guidance Office, which caused a renewed conflict between the two parties over the past months due to differences over executive positions and funding.

The sources point to the raging internal dispute between the leaders of the organization as an additional obstacle to any attempt to overcome the current crisis, in addition to the loss of a large part of the Turkish support provided for years, against the background of understandings between Egypt and Turkey, as well as the unprecedented restriction by European countries on the organization’s activity and the situation Funding centers and all group investments are under strict security control.

All the facts put the group, which is classified as terrorist in several countries, in front of very limited options, most notably what Ibrahim Mounir and his group put forward after the resounding fall in Egypt following the June 30 revolution, by freezing the group’s political activity and announcing it in an attempt to avoid popular anger, but the group’s management, which was not Subject to Munir or the international organization at the time, she decided to continue the confrontation with the Egyptians and adopted a violent terrorist approach, which the Egyptian authorities confronted and the organization fell irreversibly.

According to the sources, the recent events of the downfall in several Arab countries and the consequent exacerbation of popular anger against the political arms of the Brotherhood renewed the old proposition about the need to stop political activity and be satisfied with advocacy and civil work for a period of time that guarantees the organization’s reconstruction, restructuring and return through new political channels without declaring affiliation The Brotherhood’s organizational structure, which guarantees it a space in the political scene.

The proposal is still rejected by a large segment of the organization’s leaders, perhaps the most prominent of whom is Rached Ghannouchi, head of the Ennahda movement in Tunisia, who insisted on continuing in the political scene, which prompted prominent leaders in the movement, leaning towards the first option, to split from the movement and announce, hours later, the start In the procedures for establishing a new party that includes multiple political sects and does not refer to the Brotherhood in its reference.

Perhaps the other side of the crisis is the unprecedented conflict between the group and its allies, for several reasons. The first is; It is the group’s attempt to engage in the negotiating experience with Egypt by putting pressure on the Turkish regime, to put it on the agenda of discussions, which was disclosed by the general guide of the organization during his appearance on a satellite channel, while it showed complete disregard for the allies present on Turkish soil since 2014 and facing problems in returning to their country because of Judicial rulings issued against them.

The second reason, according to the information, is related to the international organization’s complete abandonment of the young people who are in Turkey without official papers, although the largest number of them belong to the organization, and they had received several promises to complete their residency procedures on Turkish soil or to obtain their papers to be able to travel outside the country, while living More than 2,000 young people are in a state of terror, fearing deportation to their countries in light of the Egyptian-Turkish rapprochement.

The third reason is to stop the “huge” funding provided by the international organization to allied with the Brotherhood, in return for the attack on Egypt, whether through the media or electronic battalions, noting that the rapid changes taking place in regional politics, and the organization’s failure to achieve any goals related to its work agenda against the Egyptian state, which prompted him to review his accounts during the last period, and by re-evaluating the situation, he saw that these people represented a burden on him.

The Egyptian researcher specializing in political Islam, Mustafa Amin, believes that the international organization of the Brotherhood is witnessing a state of confusion, confusion and despair after the group fell from power in Tunisia and Morocco.

And he explained in a statement to “Sky News Arabia” that a state of great anger controlled the leaders of the group and its members because of the decisions of the General Guide Ibrahim Mounir, expecting that the coming period will witness escalatory movements against him that may actually reach his isolation, as he caused major crises for the organization and did not succeed in resolving it. Any of the outstanding issues, and he misbehaved to a large extent in response to the Egyptian-Turkish rapprochement, because of his contradictory statements in his dialogue with one of the channels and his meeting with a number of the group’s leaders with the Saada Party opposed to Erdogan.

Amin explained that the group is currently experiencing a stormy internal crisis that will result in internal divisions and fissures.