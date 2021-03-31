Brand Studio for YPF Agro

YPF Agro continues to bet on the development and agricultural growth of the country and invests all its efforts in building closeness to the producer. In a context of growing demand for food for the world population, the objective is to provide the countryside with the inputs and energy necessary to produce more and better. For this reason, it launches its new communication campaign 2021.

With the aim of reinforcing the idea of ​​circularity inherent in agricultural activity, the brand was relaunched in 2019 and continues to challenge the market with its new positioning that, through comprehensive and innovative solutions, accompanies the Argentine countryside at every moment of the productive cycle.

In this sense, the company focused on highlighting each of the pillars of the product portfolio, four specific capsules are exclusively presented:

Recognition in crop protection: It covers the value proposition of YPF Agro in phytosanitary products, reinforces the importance of caring for crops and highlights its quality attribute to solve the different problems according to the regions and crops.

Seed portfolio positioning: Shows the technology available in seeds for the whole country from the strategic alliance with the ILLINOIS brand of proven track record, competitiveness and quality.

Differentiation in integral nutrition: Presents the comprehensive nutrition service that enhances performance with Summa Mix, a brand developed to implement mixes tailored to suit the needs of each productive environment.

Livelihood and Energy: It reinforces the trajectory of the brand in fuels and lubricants of the highest quality with a differential arrival at the gate throughout the country. It enables the cycle of each agricultural season to be set in motion and enhances crop yield.

With more than 20 years of experience, YPF Agro continues to transform the work of the Argentine farmer and ensures its presence throughout the country with more than 100 distribution centers, that offer the aforementioned products in the four capsules. In addition, it has silo bags for the storage of grains, the exchange of grains as a payment tool and comprehensive advisory services.

New grain exchange program

To accompany this launch, close to the start of the thick harvest, YPF Agro is launching a new edition of its successful grain swap. Producers will be able to exchange their soybeans and corn receiving a bonus of up to $ 14 per ton and access with great benefits to the purchase of supplies in protection, nutrition and fuels. For more information you can visit https://www.ypfagro.com.ar/condiciones-comerciales.php.

YPF’s agricultural business closed 2020 with sales of more than 1,428 million dollars and more than 1.5 million tons of grain exchanged, and it is committed to increasing these results in 2021.