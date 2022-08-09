Dignity and Justice asks to impute ten former leaders of the gang for the murder of Councilor Pedrosa for refusing to leave the Basque Country
The Dignity and Justice (DyJ) offensive against the ETA leaders continues with a new twist. The organization of victims of terrorism, which has achieved the reopening of seven summaries to charge the leaders of the gang, wants to promote an unprecedented investigation in Spain: that of the “forced expulsions” of thousands of victims.
