The reason for telling stories

What is the reason why all societies throughout history have needed to tell stories? Why is it something that defines the human being? Maybe the podcast by filmmaker Paco Cabezas (director of series such as Penny Dreadful and The gypsy bride), Paco House, does not answer these broad questions, but it does analyze the reasons why Spanish creators do what they do. He himself receives directors, scriptwriters, actors and other professionals in the sector at his house and chats with them. From the actress Alexandra Jiménez to Javier Olivares, creator of The Ministry of Timehave gone through some of its more than 80 chapters so far.

The story behind an Argentine meme

If there is a country more given to the meme than Spain, it is Argentina. The meme is born when it arouses visceral emotions in the public. And both nations know a little about that. Iceberg effect (El Extraordinario) was born analyzing a moment in Argentine pop culture that has already turned 20 years old. In the midst of the economic crisis, journalist Mauro Viale and meat businessman Alberto Samid got into a clean smack fight live on television.

The situation, however surreal and absurd, continues to be a source of joke, as in Spain were the confrontations between Ruiz Mateos and Jesús Gil’s punch to Fidalgo. It is also an event that helps define a very specific era and society and that is what this sound space does in several installments. Boxers, anthropologists, comedians, scientists and artists break down this delirious event.

The most embarrassing moment of your life

The shame of others is a curious feeling that combines such opposite emotions as contempt and empathy. For several seasons, Tomàs Fuentes and Ignasi Taltavull have made her humorous material and the backbone of The ruin.

Although each installment has an illustrious guest, this Show They need an audience because it is the audience that shares their most embarrassing moment with them. The most miserable story wins a prize. The good thing is that the protagonists of the stories themselves can tell them with a smile. Because, in addition to being an exercise in psychology, the space reminds us at every moment of one of the comedians’ maxims: humor is tragedy plus time.

In English: the sound alternative to the Hollywood strike

The Hollywood screenwriters’ strike has ended and with it the raison d’être of Strike Force Five. Is he podcast in which the five presenters of the late nights The most famous celebrities in the United States gathered around the microphones to provide an alternative to the five-month hiatus of their television programs. Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon, Seth Meyers, Stephen Colbert and John Oliver have already stopped filming installments of their joint project, but some of the episodes have not yet been released, so, in a way, the podcast still alive.

The idea of ​​creating this dream team is to raise money for those workers who for almost half a year have not received income in exchange for defending their labor rights. In addition to offering an alternative approach to the media presence of its five presenters, the space serves as a weapon against the bosses of the entertainment industry. In one of the episodes, the communicators broadcast content in which Artificial Intelligence perfectly recreates their voices, supporting one of the main demands of the Writers Guild of the United States in this strike.

