The Union of Architects of Russia has introduced a contest for the most effective idea for using the Lenin Mausoleum on Pink Sq., reviews TASS as regards to the group.

They defined that the competitors is being held with a purpose to create a “financial institution of concepts for re-using the mausoleum.”

To participate within the competitors, you will need to submit an software earlier than October 19. Licensed architects, teams of authors, college students, artists, designers are invited to take part. Strange residents of Russia and the CIS nations may even be capable of strive their hand on the competitors.

One of the best works of the contestants are going to be proven inside the framework of the XXVIII Worldwide Architectural Pageant “Zodchestvo”, which shall be held from 11 to 13 November on the web site of the Gostiny Dvor exhibition complicated. The works may even be evaluated by the Basic Director of the Moscow Kremlin Museums Elena Gagarina, the Minister of Tradition of the Russian Federation Olga Lyubimova, the President of the Union of Architects of Russia Nikolai Shumakov. The winners of the competitors shall be introduced on November 13.

It’s famous that the Mausoleum is situated close to the Museum of Russian Structure on Vozdvizhenka Road, due to this fact “it appears expedient to rework the mausoleum right into a department of this museum”, which shall be dedicated to “the historical past of the design and development of all three variations of the mausoleum”.

Contestants must create a sketch of a challenge to make use of the constructing of the mausoleum as a museum, which shall be devoted to its design and development. As well as, the individuals within the competitors must develop a route that will join the constructing on Vozdvizhenka Road with the complicated on Pink Sq..