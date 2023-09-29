The Ministry of State for Federal National Council Affairs has advised all candidates for the 2023 Federal National Council elections, scheduled to be held next October, of the necessity of not being extravagant in making electoral promises, as well as staying away from tension during the election campaign, because the candidate’s tension will lead to his mind being distracted and his focus lacking, and his thinking will become random. She emphasized that the electoral speech of a candidate who is proficient in his program, tools, and language can attract the attention of voters within the first three minutes of meeting them, and if he is not able to do that, he will not be able to attract their attention after that.

In detail, an electoral guide issued by the Ministry of State for Federal National Council Affairs stressed the need for candidates to focus on the stage of spreading their names as potential candidates for the National Council, explaining that this stage requires each candidate to fulfill two basic concerns: the first is the good and attractive presentation of his electoral program, and the second is the language of the electoral speech. Himself. The guide, called “Parliamentary Capacity Building,” stated that in his election speeches, the candidate must not express what he himself thinks, but rather he must express what the people are thinking. Likewise, during the meeting with voters, he must not address his personal interests, but rather focus his speech. on the interests of voters in order to convince them of the electoral programme. Likewise, the candidate must not be quick to offer solutions to problems or be overly optimistic (saying, for example, that he will solve the problem of unemployment or the problem of education or health. This is unrealistic and inapplicable talk), stressing the need not to express The candidate ignores or belittles any problem presented or raised by a voter.

The guide pointed out the importance of the candidate adhering to oral speeches (even if they were written for him by his assistants) that combine colloquial speech so that the least educated voters can understand him, and classical Arabic so that educated people think he is knowledgeable, and that he seeks through his speeches to attract the attention of voters during the first three minutes. Especially since if he is not able to attract the attention of voters during these minutes, he will not be able to attract their attention after that, advising the candidates not to go overboard in making electoral promises.

The guide called on every candidate to emulate the highest ideals in his electoral speeches, as the society of the UAE is religious by nature, and religious values ​​represent the highest values ​​for its individuals, so any candidate who claims modernity or modernity may fail in the elections, and the candidate must also train himself before meeting with voters. This training may take place in front of his family members or in front of a mirror (which is called electoral simulation), noting the importance of the candidate staying away from stress during the election campaign, because his stress will lead to his mind being distracted and his focus lacking, and his thinking will become random.

The guide focused on what he called “the candidate’s body language,” saying: “When the candidate speaks, his eyes should be as wide as usual or more than usual, but if the eyes are rounded or less than usual, this indicates that he is a shy person and therefore Weak personality, which leads to voters not trusting him. Also, when the candidate meets with influential people in his electoral district, he must adhere to the smiling eye, that is, widening of the pupils without raising the eyebrow, because these people realize that they are higher in status and that the candidate is courting their affection, and when the candidate meets with more… From a person, he should distribute his looks among them, while looking at the eldest in status for a long time.

The guide provided several examples of body language, including if the candidate raises one eyebrow, this indicates that he does not believe whoever is telling him, and if he raises both eyebrows, this indicates surprise and admiration, but if he frowns between the eyebrows, this indicates surprise at whoever is telling him without telling him a lie. If he scratches his nose, this indicates bewilderment and confusion, or that – sometimes – he will say something that is not truthful, and if he passes his hand over his ear, this indicates that he is bored with the conversation and that he does not know what he wants to do, while if he moves his shoulders upward, this indicates indifference and lack of attention. Caring or interest. Finally, if the candidate raises his voice, this indicates that he has become nervous.