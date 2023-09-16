The girl came out crying before the judge. “When I hugged my two best friends, who were waiting for me outside, that was when I let it all out,” says the 15-year-old teenager. “I had been carrying a weight on me for too long, I wanted to take it off and forget about it.” The “issue” is that from third to sixth grade, between the ages of eight and 12, she was insulted at school. “With everything she carried behind her and when she arrived in Spain she found this,” sighs Rosa, her mother, who adopted her in Vietnam when she was six.

“China, daughter of a bitch,” “pig,” “rat girl,” describes a May ruling from a Madrid court of first instance that estimates that the minor “not only suffered insults and humiliation with xenophobic connotations, discrimination or various mockery, but also helplessness on the part of the center.” He assures that the establishment adopted “banal” and “minor” measures that did not eradicate the situation one year after another. The text therefore condemns the Retiro school, a line 1, subsidized and secular center, to pay 10,000 euros to the girl’s mother. “This sentence is not a personal success,” she says, “but a failure of the system.”

To show what was not working, Rosa, then a bank employee, and now early retired at the age of 58, dedicated herself from “minute zero” to meticulously and relentlessly recording the process. On the small table in the living room of her spotless apartment in the middle-class neighborhood where the school is also located, there is a thick dossier. “It became crystal clear to me that everything I did was going to be of no use, so I documented every step,” she says, as she shows emails to the center and the educational inspector; minutes of the meetings held (to which he ended up going with a lawyer friend); long and hard letters back and forth with the director of the Madrid-Capital Territorial Area (DAT); complaints to the Municipal Police, the Juvenile Prosecutor’s Office, the Hate Crimes Office, the Ombudsman… “I have knocked on all the doors and they all hit me in the face… except for the last one,” he explains, referring to the sentence which partially estimates his demand (he asked for 30,000 euros). “For years, I felt like they treated me like I was half crazy, but they underestimated me: you have to be completely crazy to take a fight like that to the end.”

Rosa was confident that a favorable sentence would be “healing” for her daughter. The youngest chooses to be called Camelia because she is “the flower of Japan” and she is “an anime fan.” For three years, she has been studying high school in a new center, where at first she had a hard time “socializing and trusting people” but where she has found friends like those who accompanied her to the trial and then to celebrate at Taco Bell . She doesn’t like math. She loves K-pop. On the door of her room there are drawings taped and a class photo from her old school, stalker included. “There were also friends,” she says. Sitting with her back very straight, she stretches her white dress over her thighs, hardly the only gesture of nervousness in a serene and drama-free speech: “When I tried to express myself at school, they judged me with their eyes, it seemed that what I was saying was not important.” It was so serious. I felt like they were asking me to be interested, like they were taking me for a liar, that I was exaggerating things because of something that had happened at home, but my problem was at school, where a boy insulted me in the hallways, at recess. They asked me about my mother and separated me in the yard, but they never expelled him. I did not understand anything. And I got sick just thinking about stepping into the classroom. A bad vibe… The first time I felt truly listened to was with the psychologist and then with the judge, who agreed with me.”

The judge bases a large part of her argument on an “extensive and detailed” expert report from a forensic psychologist presented by the mother in which it is proven, with interviews and diagnostic tests on the minor, that it is a case of “school bullying.” with proven clinical damage” (episodes of anxiety and depression, dysphoria, stress and “severe psychosomatic symptoms”). She’s not the only professional who saw it. At the trial, a social worker from the Niño Jesús public hospital testified that she intervened so that the school met with the mother when a pediatrician who treated the little girl for recurring fever spikes in 2017 estimated that they were psychosomatic and caused by the reported harassment situation. by Camelia. In 2019, the regular pediatrician at her health center detected “great anxiety and withdrawal” during a visit and the girl told her that she had been insulted for two years, the last time a few days ago. On both occasions, the school opened protocols that were later archived.

In the center, where the management team also attends to EL PAÍS with a huge dossier of the case on the table, they are dismayed by the sentence. “It’s a blow,” they say. They claim that they detected insults only once and that “among such young children, that is not harassment,” “although for four or five years it seems like everything was.” The ruling admits that the school’s action was not “completely passive” (there was “a slight intention to investigate”, the minors were monitored, they were separated in the playgrounds, talks were given and the other parents and students were interviewed). , which reduces the compensation requested by one third. But even without “absolutely discrediting” what was done, the judge believes that it was insufficient and that there is a great risk in acting “while waiting for something more serious to happen” or for teachers and officials to normalize certain insults or situations “that neither much less should they be relativized.” At the center they explain that they will continue working to see where to improve, that they now have a counselor also in primary school and that they have reactivated peer mediation. And they emphasize: “We did everything that the Education protocols dictate and we feel reinforced because on two occasions the inspection was favorable.”

Both the Education Inspector and the DAT (one reports and the other decides, in a similar way to how a prosecutor and a judge work) considered that the school had been diligent and refused to consider the psychologist’s report. The reason is that it comes “from a third party outside of a protocol in which the only professionals who can intervene are the members of the management and teaching team” (according to one of many writings from the DAT to the mother, where any indication of harassment and the case is closed). Eugenia Alcántara, head of the Legal Area of ​​CC OO and inspector, affirms that this point does not appear anywhere and that the report of an expert, even if it is a partial one, is “pertinent and valuable evidence” that should have been verified. Nor can the “presumption of teachers’ veracity” that the inspector used many times before the mother be taken as immovable if evidence is presented that could destroy it, explains the expert. “There is a lack of permanent legal training for inspectors,” she says, “the assessment of evidence is pure civil procedural law.”

There is also a lack of means and human resources, says Isabel Galvín, general secretary of the Madrid Education Federation of CC OO – counselors, well-being coordinators, ratio reductions, actions that allow individualized attention – who charges against the Regional Administration: “In “In Madrid there is a lot of protocol, a lot of papers at zero cost, a lot of bureaucracy and little efficiency.” Finally, she points to the cultural change they were aiming for in the school: “Teachers are part of society and it changes, what was overlooked a few years ago can no longer be tolerated, take the Rubiales case as an example. We are more sensitive to certain things and in harassment it has been shown that the most vulnerable victims are always vulnerable due to their diversity.”

The possible reasons for a case like this to slip through the cracks of the system and for a judge to end up vindicating a harassed girl and her mother are many. Vicent Mañes, member of the assembly of the federation of directors of public infant and primary schools (FEDEIP), points out that in “public centers the protocols are clearer and stricter than in subsidized centers.” For the teacher and president of the Association No to School Bullying, Carmen Cabestany, “there are problems, lack of training, apathy and lack of interest in fixing things in all types of centers.”

What the half dozen sources consulted agree on is that a sentence like this, which sees harassment where neither the center nor the Administration identified it (in concerted and private ones the person responsible is the first, in the public ones, the second) is “ very rare” (no one keeps track and only six have appeared in the media since 2009). Although they are rare for different reasons, depending on who you ask. For Demetrio Fernández, president of the Association of Education Inspectors in Madrid, few demands “are admitted for processing” because “the protocols are very guaranteeing”, although, he concedes, “then there are better and worse inspections carried out.” For María José Fernández, president of the Madrid Association Against School Bullying, families do not go to trial because “getting into a civil process is expensive and complicated”: “You have to provide a lot of evidence while it is enough for schools to say that they have not seen anything; The protocols are designed to discourage victims, protect the centers, lower the numbers of counseling services and cover up the problem.” In it latest report Of the Education of Madrid, 2021-2022, only 151 cases of harassment accepted by the Inspection are recorded, out of 1,013 complaints received in a population of more than one million students. Although it seems like just the tip of an iceberg, it is 48% more than the previous year. The department does not answer any specific question about the sentence in favor of Rosa and Camelia, nor about another one that occurred in March (in Aranjuez, also for a case of xenophobic insults in an agreement that the territorial area archived). According to the inspectors consulted, although these types of legal decisions should at least be the subject of reflection by the centers and the administration, there is no regulated procedure for action. “No one is going to do anything, that’s why I plan to continue asking for meetings with all the collaborators necessary for my daughter to go through what she happened, but now with the sentence in hand,” Rosa threatens.

“My mother seemed very annoying to me because when she went to school to complain, things got complicated for me,” says Camelia. “But then I got older and understood why she did it.” Last May, the Ministry of Education published the largest survey to date on coexistence in Primary Education (from six to 12 years old) where 9.5% of students claim to have suffered bullying and one in 10 claims to have witnessed situations of harassment of other children. It is a perceived harassment, not comparable to the cases finally identified by the Administration, but the difference is abysmal. It is because of those children who could be under the radar, those who “are having a hard time without telling anyone,” Camelia explains, that she wanted to tell her story.

