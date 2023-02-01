RIA Novosti compared the main battle tanks of Russia and NATO

In the next year and a half, Ukraine may receive about 350 M1A2 Abrams (USA), Leopard 2 (Germany) and Challenger 2 (Great Britain) tanks from NATO countries, which will have to face the Russian T-90M, T-80BVM and T-72BZ on the battlefield. A comparison of the main battle tanks of Russia and NATO is shown in the infographic published by RIA News.

“The countries of the North Atlantic Alliance approved the supply of heavy armored vehicles to Ukraine. Over the next year and a half, Kyiv can receive about 350 tanks, ”the publication says.

It is noted, in particular, that the crew of the Western tank consists of four people, while the Russian one consists of three. Unlike the latter, the former are lighter, but have less powerful power plants.

For example, the German Leopard 2A4 has a mass of 55.2 tons, is equipped with a 120 mm Rh-120 cannon, has an ammunition load of 42 rounds and a 1500 horsepower engine. The car is capable of speeds of 72 kilometers per hour and has a range of up to 550 kilometers on the highway.

For comparison, the Russian T-90M has a mass of 48 tons, is equipped with a 125 mm 2A46M-5 cannon, has an ammunition load of 40 rounds and an engine with a capacity of 1130 horsepower. The machine is capable of speeds of 65-70 kilometers per hour and has a range of up to 550 kilometers.

In January, the head of the Russian delegation at the talks in Vienna on military security and arms control, Konstantin Gavrilov, said that the American M1 Abrams and German Leopard tanks that the West will supply to Ukraine are inferior in performance to the Russian T-80s.