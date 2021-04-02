The Pergaminean company Rizobacter, which is dedicated to agricultural microbiology, continues to expand both in the local and international markets. This week reported that el 23% of the soy produced in the world is treated with its inoculation technologies.

Mainly, this milestone is due to its international expansion in recent years, which as part of its growth strategy, 10 years ago it was proposed that 30% of its turnover come from this segment. So from the firm they emphasize that currently it is positioned with the largest market share in the soy inoculants niche on a global scale.

In 2021, Rizobacter landed in Australia and Kazakhstan, which join other countries that are also recent: Serbia, Croatia, Hungary, Malawi, Ghana and Chile. Currently, its international presence amounts to 45 countries and it is among the top five biological companies in the world, with the same shared challenge: expanding its range of biological products (biofungicides, bioinsecticides, biostimulants, inoculants for other crops other than soybeans, among others) and consolidating a comprehensive offer.

Although the adoption rate of the inoculation practice is very high in Argentina (today about 90% of the seeds are treated), the same does not happen in all countries. Among the greatest adherents to this practice are Brazil, Paraguay, Uruguay, Bolivia and, in not so close latitudes, Ukraine, Russia, Romania and Canada.

The Rizobacter plant is located in Parchment.

To a lesser extent, but increasingly, the United States, South Africa and Turkey stand out. Therefore, the potential market is more than interesting for a company that historically bet on agricultural microbiology. Without going too far, it currently covers 60% of the African market.

“The growth expectations respond to several factors. These products are friendly to the environment, prevent soil degradation, are cheaper and safer for the producer, improve the quality and yields of crops and, integrally, favor regenerative agriculture. At the same time, these advantages are combined with the greater demand for food, the greater regulatory demands of the countries that promote a reduction in the use of chemicals and the demands of the consumer himself ”, he explains Matias Gorski, global manager of Biological Products of the company.

From March 2020 to the present, Rizobacter obtained 56 new international registrations and, recently, it obtained the application for the registration of Rizoderma, the biological seed cure developed together with INTA, in the European Union. This means that soon, this technology that is already used by Argentine producers, will become the first fungal biocontroller of national industry to be marketed in Europe, where the regulation is considerably strict.

Although it is a traditional input in Argentine agriculture, the company emphasizes that it is no less challenging to increase the levels of innovation to solve constant challenges. In fact, it is remarkable how the technology and quality applied to this input has significantly deepened in the last 20 years.

From developments linked to bacterial survival that today offer the possibility of performing treatments 220 days before sowing, technologies for the osmoprotection of bacteria, to the inclusion of bioinductors and bacteria resistant to water stress, they made Rizobacter add more and more value to this technology.

“Today there are many challenges, but also opportunities. The results are safer and more sustainable. We have to work on multiplying the products to be able to have a greater scope ”, closes Gorski.