The Abu Dhabi Misdemeanor Court has fined a private company AED 10 million for violating the standards and regulations of the decisions regulating Emiratisation in private sector companies, and for evading the achievement of Emiratisation targets by appointing 113 citizens in a fictitious manner.

The details of the case go back to the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation monitoring the company’s serious violations regarding Emiratisation procedures, and referring it to the Public Prosecution in Abu Dhabi to investigate the incident of committing a violation of fictitious Emiratisation and non-compliance with the policies of employing Emirati cadres in the private sector according to the “Nafis” program, which provides benefits and privileges aimed at enhancing the participation of citizens in work in private companies.

Investigations revealed that the company had issued work permits for employees and registered them in the facility without an actual work relationship, in order to circumvent the law and the ministerial decisions regulating the achievement of the targeted percentage of citizens’ employment in the private sector. Based on the results of the investigation, the Public Prosecution in Abu Dhabi ordered the referral of the violating company to the competent court, which issued its conviction ruling.