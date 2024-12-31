More than 60 employees from a technology company in Glasgow have been fired via a WhatsApp message weeks before Christmas. The decision has generated discomfort among those affected, who point out that the company’s directors had left the country for Spain on vacation after announcing the layoffs.

As has been collected the British media ‘The Sun’, The announcement of the layoffs came on December 11, just one day before the company went into liquidation. Employees have denounced that the measure was taken abruptly, leaving them without economic alternatives in the middle of the Christmas season.

Vacation to Tenerife with everything paid

The company’s treatment of its workers has changed dramatically since 2018, when it celebrated its seventh anniversary with a trip to Tenerife for its more than 40 employees. At that time, the event was presented in recognition of the team’s effort after exceeding sales objectives, according to the company’s director of operations.

During the trip, the workers enjoyed a tourist complex on the island for four days, with all expenses covered. The initiative was, in the mouths of the workers, perceived as a great gesture by management, something that contrasts strongly with the current situation.









Following the layoffs, company websites and social media have been taken down, and phone lines are out of service. Those affected consider the lack of communication and the way the closure was handled unacceptable. Former employees question the lack of responsibility of the managers and regret the radical turn that the company has taken in terms of management.