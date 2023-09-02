A technology expert explains to Sky News Arabia the “safe limits” that media companies must take into account when using this technology. Placing a large part of the responsibility for mistakes on the person himself.

In the past two days, the giant American company “Gannett”, which owns hundreds of local newspapers in the United States, has been ridiculed by commentators on social media, after many errors were detected in sports articles it published.

According to Business Insider, the company has temporarily stopped using artificial intelligence in editing news, after this unsatisfactory experience, and readers talking about many articles being poorly edited and devoid of important details, as if the writer had no knowledge of sports.

human error

The expert in artificial intelligence, Ahmed Al-Damohi, points out that the use of this technology in the field of journalistic editing is still in the development stage. It should not be relied upon entirely, and it is necessary for people to continue to monitor it.

Accordingly, Al-Damohi attributes what happened to a “human error,” saying that “the machine learns from the inputs that humans enter into it. The role of humans is to provide it with information and monitor its performance to develop it and gradually reduce the percentage of errors, such as updates known to all software, computer and mobile operating systems.”

Therefore, if humans do not understand the formula for searching and asking questions on the artificial intelligence “chat”, and do not enter the required information, “errors will occur,” according to the specialist in this field, who says that his speech is “based on his personal experience in using artificial intelligence.”

Al-Dammohi does not believe that some companies rely entirely on artificial intelligence. Because this technology is a “catalyst” to speed up human production and reduce work effort to get the best results in the least time.