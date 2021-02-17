Fujairah Court has ruled that a private company must pay an amount of 73,240 dirhams as compensation to a female citizen for her arbitrary dismissal, and the court also obligated the company to pay her leave allowance and end of service bonus, and 9% interest.

The citizenship filed a lawsuit demanding that a private company pay 44 thousand and 450 dirhams in compensation for its salaries for five months and interest at 9% annually, and also demanded compensation for its material and moral losses of 100 thousand dirhams, and obligating the defendant to pay leave for the past two years of 17 thousand and 780 dirhams. A travel ticket allowance, 26 thousand and 670 dirhams for unfair dismissal, 10 thousand dirhams for a warning and 148 thousand dirhams for an end of service bonus.

She indicated that she worked for the company from 2007 until November 30, but she had been out of work for eight months, at the request of the employer, starting from July of last year, after he refused to pay her salary.

The Fujairah Court ordered the company to pay 73,240 dirhams as compensation for unfair dismissal, pay its leave allowance and the end of service bonus, and obligate it to pay 9% annually.





