A company hacked “Corona” tests in Germany

A cyber-hacking group called “Tserforshung” announced today, Friday, that it has managed to breach customer data for a company that is conducting rapid antigen tests for the Corona virus in Germany. The group said that the program of the Dortmund-based company, “Eventus Media International,” was hacked, which allowed them to access the results of the tests of about 7 thousand people and details of about 17 thousand test dates via the Internet. The company apologized for the mistake and said it would write to affected clients individually in the next few days to inform them of the accident. A member of the hacker group took the corona test in the company, and in this context, he checked the system for viewing the results of the special tests. In the meantime, it became clear to him that the website is technically dependent on an open source content management system, “WordPress”. After the hackers reported the breach to the German Federal Office for Information Security, the company immediately addressed the security gap.