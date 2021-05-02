After a 2020 with historical sales record and a new leadership milestone, capturing more than 40% share in the segment, the Cordoba-based company Fertec is preparing to surpass its own record this year, in which it expects the demand for application equipment to continue to grow of fertilizers, accompanying the growing curve of the fertilized hectares.

To achieve this growth, Fertec will increase its productivity by 35%. “This year we are going to produce more than we sell, with an incremental productivity of 35% and a year-on-year growth in sales close to 15%”, he specified Lysander tron, CEO of Fertec, and adds: “During 2020, we prepare to meet our short, medium and long-term objectives, we invested US $ 2,000,000 in productive improvements, infrastructure, human team and in the sales and service network ”, He added.

“We want to be, in five years, the company with largest technological offer for fertilization in the world, offering new options to satisfy the different needs in terms of soil and crop nutrition ”, Tron reviewed another of the goals of the company’s strategic plan.

Along these lines, during 2021 Fertec will complete its Series 6 line with a new model of self-propelled fertilizer, a development for pneumatic application and improvements in connectivity, automation and safety for the entire line. Innovation will also be marked by the presentation of a new system that facilitates dose regulation and a digitalized kitor for the measurement of the coefficient of variation.

By 2025 Fertec proposed that 25% of the annual turnover comes from external markets. A) Yes, With this strategic objective, this year, in addition to the businesses in regions such as Chile, Bolivia and Russia, the subsidiaries in Uruguay and Brazil will start operating, and the Paraguayan subsidiary is projected for 2022.

“In the term of five years, Fertec intends to be in the top five of technology for fertilizer application in each competing market”, highlighted the executive of the firm.

Professionalize the application

To demonstrate the relationship between the quality of application of fertilizers and crop yield, they will carry out two tactics: “Fertec Performance Test” and “Certification in Precise Application of Fertilizers”.

The “Performance Test” will tour the country with more than thirty days in the field in which train users and service providerss, on the keys to obtain the best possible performance of the Series 6 Fertilizers, in the face of the most varied application scenarios. With its more than 800 possible regulations, the Series 6 distribution system has the largest capacity on the market to obtain precise applications even in unfavorable conditions.

The “Certification in precise application of fertilizers” brings together a team of outstanding professionals, in a virtual training, whose objective is to professionalize the application of fertilizers by training specialists, who develop the necessary skills and abilities to carry out efficient and safe fertilizations; committed to the environmental and economic impact of proper fertilization.

“The agriculture of the future has already begun and Fertec is prepared to lead the technological evolution for soil care, in our country and in the world,” concluded Tron.