The case of a company that He won the lottery in Texas after spending 25 million dollars In tickets he has unleashed an investigation in that state for incurring alleged irregularities.

The company Rook Tx, based in New Jersey, won a 2023 a Prize of 95 million dollars After spending 25 million dollars on almost all possible combinations.

This case generated controversy in Texas by the Employed strategy To guarantee victory. In fact, some members of the state Senate raised the possibility that all this was a plan to bleach money. “He money laundering It is the problem, “said Senator Paul Bettencourt,” normal consumers do not go and buy 25 million dollars in dollar bills … They are not recognizing the obvious. “

This award became the Larger third in the lottery State, which began in 1992. On February 17, 2025, another user won 83.5 million dollars in Texas, also one of the largest in history, in an unconventional way, but in this case the purchase of tickets had been carried out through the Jackpocket application, a third -party platform.

As Jackpocket explained, the winner would have managed to spend a total of 20 dollars. The application is part of a group of external companies that facilitate users to make online purchases without going to go to a store directly, through messaging.

After announcing this award granted in February, Lieutenant Governor of the State, Dan Patrick, went to the store where the tickets had allegedly bought and said in a video: “I am not suggesting that there is anything illegal, but This is not the form in which the lottery was designed to operate. “

After these two events, the governor warned that this I could alter people’s confidence in the lottery and ordered that both cases be investigated. “I have ordered Texas Security Forces to thoroughly investigate these incidents and identify any possible crime. Texans deserve a lottery that is fair and transparent for all,” he said in a statement.

In addition, the commission in charge of the State Lottery announced that prohibited the purchase of tickets Through messaging services, as did the February winner of this year.