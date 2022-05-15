The company dinner that had been postponed in December due to the pandemic was held last Thursday and ended with three people from the group injured, after a massive fight in a Centrofama leisure area, in Murcia. The brawl, witnesses say, was started by young people, “who were looking for a fight to have fun.” Apparently, the youth group had staged two more brawls that same night in the area with other people.

Around six in the morning on Friday, one of the young people threw a drink from his glass at a member of the group that was celebrating the company dinner. He reproached him for his action and the boy responded by punching him. At that moment, the fight began in which several young women participated who pounced on some of the victims’ companions. “They went with a shoe in hand to hit them with the heel,” explains a friend of the attacked. One of those affected received several blows to the head, which caused three gaps. “Another friend had her eyebrow opened.” A third member of the company group was knocked unconscious on the ground after being punched and kicked. Agents of the National Police came after being alerted by the neighbors and the fight ended. Two ambulances transferred the three injured to the Morales Meseguer hospital, while denouncing the events.