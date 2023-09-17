A private company working in supplying mobile vehicles with foodstuffs filed a lawsuit in the Ajman Federal Court demanding the annulment of a contract concluded between it and a private company that failed to provide information services and project consultations, while requiring it to pay the value of the concluded contract amounting to 25 thousand dirhams, in addition to 20 thousand dirhams. Compensatory compensation for material and moral damage, bringing the total amount claimed by the plaintiff company to 45 thousand dirhams. The plaintiff stated in the lawsuit papers that she contracted with the defendant to provide her with an executive summary of the work of managing a project belonging to her, study the economic feasibility, and provide the operational and total cost of the project in exchange for 25 thousand dirhams that she paid to her according to three receipts, but the defendant company did not fulfill its obligation.

After examining the case, the court decided to annul the concluded contract and oblige the defendant to return 15 thousand dirhams to the plaintiff, along with the legal interest of 9%, and rejected all other requests.