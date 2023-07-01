The Abu Dhabi Court for Family, Civil and Administrative Claims dismissed a lawsuit filed by a company against an employee, accusing him of leaving work without notice during the probationary period, and demanded that he pay 100,000 dirhams as compensation.

In the details, a company filed a lawsuit before the Labor Court against an employee, claiming it

By obliging him to pay her an amount of 100,000 dirhams, in compensation for material and moral damages, and a warning allowance of 15,000 dirhams, and 8,000 dirhams as a residence fee, and to impose a penalty of deprivation on him for terminating the work contract by his own will without warning during the trial period, and obliging him to pay fees and expenses.

She indicated that she was linked with the defendant to a fixed-term employment contract, with a basic monthly salary of 2,000 dirhams, and a total of 5,000 dirhams, and that he left work after one month, which caused her damage and delay in projects.

During the examination of the case, the defendant submitted an answer memorandum containing a counter-claim, and stated that he had filed a labor lawsuit against the plaintiff, and decided in his favor, and requested that the original lawsuit and the counter-claim be dismissed, and oblige the cross-defendant to pay him an amount of 10,000 dirhams in compensation for material damages. Obligation of fees and expenses. The Labor Court decided to reject the original case, and obligated the original plaintiff to pay fees and expenses. It also ruled to reject the counterclaim and obligated the plaintiff crossly to pay fees and expenses. The judgment was appealed, and the Court of Appeal decided to cancel the partially appealed judgment regarding the request for compensation for damage, and to refer the case in the part related to this. Compensation for damage to the civil department of the Judicial Department of the Court of First Instance to have jurisdiction over it.

For its part, the Abu Dhabi Court for Family and Civil and Administrative Claims clarified, in the reasons for its ruling, that, according to the decision of the Civil Transactions Law, every damage to a third party requires its perpetrator, even if it is not discerning, to guarantee the damage, indicating that the papers are devoid of evidence that there is a mistake on the part of the defendant when He left work with the plaintiff, and the case papers also did not indicate that the plaintiff suffered damage because of the defendant, and that she was late in delivering projects because of him, and did not request an investigation to prove the foregoing, especially since it is clear from the attached labor provisions that the plaintiff is the one who terminated the contract Work with the defendant, and the court ruled to dismiss the case as it is and obligated the plaintiff to pay the expenses and fees.

