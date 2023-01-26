The Abu Dhabi Court for Family, Civil and Administrative Cases ruled that a man should pay a kitchen supply company an amount of 3,000 dirhams in compensation for defaming her on social media.

In the details, a company supplying and installing kitchens filed a lawsuit against a customer, in which it requested that he pay it an amount of 100 thousand dirhams in compensation for material and moral damages with interest at the rate of 9%, and oblige him to delete comments on all websites that include abuse or defamation of her, noting She indicated that she contracted with the defendant’s wife to supply and install a German kitchen, and the complainant implemented what was agreed upon, but she was surprised to be abused through websites, and he was criminally convicted, while the defendant submitted an answer memorandum requesting the dismissal of the lawsuit.

For its part, the court clarified that it is established in the criminal judgment to convict the defendant of the charge of insulting the plaintiff, and therefore the element of error was available before the defendant and was definitively proven against him, and it was clear that this error was the cause of damages to the plaintiff, and that the illegal act that The criminal case was filed on the same basis as the one on which the civil case was filed, which makes the elements of liability in terms of error, damage, and causal relationship available to the defendant, and the court ruled obligating the defendant to pay the plaintiff company 3000 dirhams, and obliging him to delete his offensive comments.