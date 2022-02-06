The Dubai Misdemeanors Court convicted the owner of a well-known real estate brokerage company, who set up offices for it in several emirates and published advertisements in the media and social networks for a huge housing project in a European country, and sold real estate units to more than 500 investors.

The Public Prosecution directed the owner of the company and its marketing manager to commit a misdemeanor of fraud using documents confirming the correctness of the project procedures, but it was later found that there was no building permit from the authorities of that country, and that the company did not have a license from the Real Estate Regulatory Authority in Dubai to receive monthly installments, being just a brokerage company. real estate.

In detail, the misdemeanour court ruled to imprison the company manager and employee for three months and a fine of 672,308 dirhams in a lawsuit from only one victim out of the total victims who bought into the project, but the employee appealed before the appeals court, which ruled his innocence.

The victim stated in this lawsuit that he signed a contract to purchase a housing unit in one of the European countries for 176 thousand and 400 dollars from the fraudulent company, and paid 308 thousand and 672 dirhams of its price, provided that he receives the apartment within three years, but he discovered that the company had not completed any of the stages The project.

An official letter from the authority authorized to grant building permits in that country proves that the land on which the company claimed to establish the project is not licensed for construction, use or reconstruction.

Meanwhile, the Director of the Monitoring and Inspection Department at the Real Estate Regulatory Authority stated that complaints were received from clients that the company owned by the first accused was marketing and selling real estate outside the country. And its owner was warned not to receive any money in the state as a party to these projects, but he circumvented the decisions in several ways.

After examining the case, the misdemeanour court ruled that the company’s owner, the first accused, and his employee, the “second accused”, had committed the crime of fraud and sentenced them to imprisonment and a fine.

For his part, the legal representative of the second accused, Lawyer Badr Abdullah Khamis, appealed the verdict before the Court of Appeal, arguing that the elements of the fraud crime against his client were absent and that there was no evidence of that, as he is just an employee of the company and did not seize the victim’s money, and no means were issued from him Fraudulent when contracting, as the dispute is between the latter and the company represented by the first accused.

He also argued for the civil dispute in light of the fact that the company is still responsible and disposed of the project, indicating that his client works as a marketing manager for the company, and his role, as it is known, is marketing the product for the benefit of the business owner, according to the requirements of his job, but the victim’s money did not enter into his custody, or enriches others. at the expense of the latter.

After considering the appeal by the Court of Appeal, it overturned the ruling of the Court of First Instance and ruled that the second defendant was acquitted.

• The company does not have a license to receive monthly installments, as it is just a real estate brokerage company.

• The misdemeanour court ruled to imprison the company’s manager and employee for 3 months and fined 672,308 dirhams in one victim’s case.



