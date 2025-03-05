A company creates genetically modified ‘mouses’ to emulate mammoths fur

The biotechnological company Colossal Biosciences This Tuesday announced the creation of “woolly mice” genetically edited to emulate muttering mutations (Mammuthus primitive) and from a series of changes that are known to alter hair growth. Three of the genetic changes made in some of the mice were inspired by the DNA of the Lanudo Mammut, but the animals were not edited to have a precise copy of the mammoth genes.

The results, not reviewed by pairs, are shared today in the repository for Biorxiv prepublications and are part of the company’s campaign to raise money for a future and hypothetical de -sextization of these great animals that were extinguished about 10,000 years ago.





For Tori HerridgeProfessor of the Faculty of Biosciences of the University of Sheffield, this is a decisive moment in its mission of genetically creating an elephant adapted to the Arctic, also known as “recovering the mammoth”. “The Colossal team made a series of genetic changes known as Knock outs In laboratory mice that is already known that they produce longer, thick, undulating or woolly fur in mice, ”he explains to Science Media Center. “The result, therefore, of several woolly mice from these genetic changes is not surprising: the woolly mice have occurred in laboratories and by mice breeders many times before.”

Lluis MontoliuResearcher at the National Biotechnology Center (CNB-CSIC) and in the Ciber -isciii, remember that this initiative is based on the geneticist George Churchknown for their risky views in the field of genetic edition, among which is the idea of ​​”resuscitating” a mammoth. “There is about 500,000 changes between the two genomes That Church and his colleagues want to incorporate, one by one, through the CRISPR tools, using as a starting material of Asian elephant cells in cultivation, ”he explains to SMC Spain. “This will take some time, and it is only the first of the technical challenges they must solve.”

Montoliu believes that this experiment allows to demonstrate its ability to introduce precise genetic changes in a mouse, derived from the genetic differences found in the mammoth genome, although it emphasizes that we are very far from de -desiminging these animals. “A new incontestable success of Church that once again demonstrates its technical excellence to leave both its followers and their critics,” he summarizes.

“You will never resurrect a mammoth”

“Perhaps the novelty here is to use mice to confirm the assumptions about correlations between specific genes and traits,” he says Alena PanceProfessor of Genetics at the University of Hertfordshire (United Kingdom). “The ability to use mice to examine and test the relationships between genes and traits and hypotheses about physical characteristics specifically using extinct organism genomes could be useful, but in general it is not particularly novel.”

“Seeing these mice is a bit like looking at the past, but with a very selective telescope,” he says Louise Johnsonevolutionary biologist at the University of Reading (United Kingdom). “It is an interesting job, but the idea that we can bring back something of extinction is a false hope.” “A mammoth is much more than an elephant with leather coat,” concludes Herridge. “Unless you decide to make all the necessary modifications in the genome, you will only create a gross approach of any extinct creature, based on an incomplete idea of ​​how it should be. You will never resurrect a mammoth. ”