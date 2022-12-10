The commercial group that advertised the “sandwich maker” jobs for citizens offered a new set of skilled jobs, after it apologized for publishing the job advertisement, which sparked angry reactions among citizens.

The commercial group stated in the new recruitment announcement: “In support of the state’s efforts to localize jobs, the group is now employing male and female citizens in a number of positions with the specializations of Marketing Manager – Logistics Services Manager – Area Sales Manager – Deputy Director of Internal Audit – Director of Internal Audit.”

Recently, an advertisement for one of the famous restaurants spread on social media platforms, requesting the employment of national cadres in the profession of preparing sandwiches. This prompted the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation to issue an official statement in which it confirmed that the Cabinet’s decision issued in May 2022 related to raising the percentage of 2% of citizens working in private sector companies that include 50 employees or more, is concerned with skilled jobs, and the Ministry indicated that it monitors the procedures books. Followed by companies with regard to Emiratisation, and the type of jobs that are offered.

The Ministry stressed the importance of Emiratisation targeting skilled jobs in order to achieve Emiratisation goals and to avoid fines to be applied starting from January 2023 against non-compliant companies.

Negative reactions and quick measures from the ministry prompted the commercial group that owns the restaurant, “the owner of the job advertisements,” to quickly publish an official statement containing an apology for what it described as a “typographical error,” stressing in its apology that announcing the “inappropriate” job title resulted from a technical and typographical error. From the mistranslation of one of the marketing companies, which led to unintended confusion, noting that it had withdrawn the advertisement and held the advertising company accountable.

The group stressed that it is committed to all state directives in supporting citizens and providing them with suitable skilled jobs in its various brands at the state level.

While the Public Prosecution announced that the Federal Prosecution Office for combating rumors and cybercrime, is conducting an investigation with officials of a private sector company for violating job localization controls, explaining that it has initiated an investigation with officials of a private sector company for publishing an advertisement for non-skilled jobs for state citizens in violation of job localization controls and media content standards. The advertisement included exciting propaganda that would incite public opinion.

She stated that the FBI had monitored an advertisement for a private sector company, which was circulated on social media about jobs for citizens of the country, which sparked widespread controversy because of the content of the advertisement, which was contrary to the provisions of Ministerial Resolution No. 279 of 2022 regarding mechanisms for monitoring the percentage of Emiratisation in the private sector.

The Federal Prosecution Office for Combating Rumors and Cybercrimes initiated investigations with the CEO of the company regarding the accusations attributed to him. The Attorney General directed the completion of investigations quickly, and called on the concerned private sector companies to investigate compliance with the controls and directives included in the decision to raise the percentage of citizens working in the private sector. In order to activate its role as a key partner in developing the labor market and economic development.