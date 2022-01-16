Community shocked by the death of Teresa Cordino, struck by a sudden and unexpected illness: she died forever at only 35 years old

The unpleasant story comes from Sessa Aurunca, a town in the province of Caserta. Teresa Cordino she died at the age of 35, following a sudden and unexpected illness.

Friends and family still cannot understand what happened. The death of the young woman left a unbridgeable void in the hearts of all those who knew and loved her. Numerous photos appeared on the web, accompanied by messages of condolence and sweet words to greet Teresa one last time.

According to reports so far, the 35-year-old was hit by an illness while he was in his home.

We are just passing through and sometimes even quickly on this cruel world, news like these make you reflect even more on the meaning of life, we never hold a grudge, love each other and never postpone anything. It might be too late, age doesn’t matter it’s just a detail. Tomorrow for anyone it could be too late even for a simple hug, a hello or a love you. Teresa Cordino shocked us all, there are no words but only pain…. Rest in peace.

This one of the messages appeared on social networks.

An unexpected and rapid loss leaves a great void inside me, inside those who loved you. As I always say, life is unfair. You carry a piece of my childhood and adolescence with you, you take away a piece of my heart. Hi Terry.

Words published by people who knew Teresa Cordino who I am today upset from the news that a 35-year-old woman died of sudden illness.

Life is unpredictable and often forces us to face unbearable pains and too big. The entire community gathered around Terry’s family grief, showing them closeness and support in a time of extreme grief.

Teresa Cordino’s funeral was celebrated at the church of Sant’Erasmo in Cascano.