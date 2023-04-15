A woman wanted to throw herself off the overpass two months ago, but Fabio D’Alessio, with his courage, managed to convince her and save her

The Marano community is shocked by the sudden loss of the young policeman Fabio D’Alessio. He lost his life at the age of just 37, while riding his motorbike and traveling along the Statale 7 Bis Nola-Villa Literno.

In the last few hours, numerous messages of condolence and farewell have appeared on social networks. Those who knew him remember him as a policeman with a big heart, which he had last February saved a woman’s life who was trying to jump off an overpass.

It happened two months ago in Pianura. The woman, in a moment of deep sadness, was threatening to call it quits and jump off the overpass.

While he was on duty with a colleague, Fabio D’Alessio reached that 34-year-old girl, climbing over the low wall and spoke to her, making her think and convincing her not to make that extreme gesture. She has them saved my life. And today this is the memory he leaves in the heart of the entire community, which mourns a hero cop.

It is not yet clear how Fabio D’Alessio lost control of his bike. Unfortunately the fall and the impact with the asphalt didn’t have them left out. No one could do anything to save the 37-year-old’s life.

Law enforcement officers are at work rebuild the dynamics of the road accident and there are no other vehicles involved. The first hypothesis is that of a possible illness. For this reason, the policeman’s body is in the morgue at the disposal of the judicial authority and awaiting theautopsy examination. The latter’s results will be needed to establish the exact cause behind his sudden and unexpected death.

Only once the investigations have been completed will the policeman’s body be returned to the family, who will be able to give himlast goodbye.

The photos of Fabio D’Alessio circulate on social networks, accompanied by broken hearts and heartbreaking words of all those who still can’t believe they will never see him again.