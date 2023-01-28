Amleto Magnante, a 42-year-old nurse, was the first to rescue the girl who was overwhelmed by the swing last August

Late yesterday morning, the small village of San Pelino, near Avezzano, in the province of L’Aquila, was overwhelmed by shocking news. Hamlet Magnante was found dead inside his apartment. He was 42 years old, had two small children, was a nurse and was the first to rescue Alessia, the 12-year-old girl overwhelmed by the swing in the village oratory last August.

To realize that something was wrong were the relatives, who entered Hamlet’s apartment and found him senseless in his bed. Any attempt at resuscitation was useless for him, his heart was already stopped.

The news quickly spread to San Pelino and in nearby Avezzano. Hamlet was known and well liked by all and to understand this, just take a look at the myriad of condolence messages appeared on the web in the hours following the tragedy. The cause of his death is unknown at the moment.

The local soccer team, the Sanpelineseto which the man was linked as a fan, he announced cancellation of the game scheduled for tomorrow afternoon.

The funeral will take place in the church of San Michele Arcangelo in San Pelino, at 9:00 in the morning tomorrow, Sunday January 29th.

Amleto Magnante had been the first to help little Alessia

It is the second tragedy that strikes the small village of San Pelino within a few months. To August last year, in fact, the small village in the Abruzzo hinterland had reached the national news for the dramatic event that had put an end to the life of little Alessia Get.

The 12-year-old was playing with her peers on the playground of the town’s oratory when a heavy wooden beam who was holding the swing gave way and fell on her head.

Already that tragedy was tied up in a certain sense to Hamlet Magnante. In fact, he was the first to rescue the girl, since he was only a few meters away.

He had tried, with his experience of male nurseto help as he could and with all possible commitment that little soul, who despite everything died in his hands as a good giant.

“I did everything to save her. These are things she never gets used to. She will never get used to it. I’m sorry, believe me, I did everything“. So she had commented after the drama.