Considered an art form, video games are part of several generations of young people who spent their afternoons tied to the cable of their console. So that many of those legendary titles are not forgotten, a group intends to recover them.

Under the name of Project Deluge, from The Hidden Palace, the organization for the preservation of video games, uploaded to the Internet this weekend a collection of demos, prototypes and test versions that were never released to the public.

This retro community has already collected the information of more than 700 prototypes of PlayStation 2 titles and has released 860 GB of complete information of these titles for users to download and use freely.

Sony’s second console (PS2) is considered one of the most prolific in video game history and became in the best-selling worldwide, title that it holds to date.

Introducing – Project Deluge, one of our biggest endeavors yet. Presented to you – over 700 PlayStation 2 prototypes have been archived for your enjoyment. This part is only the beginning, so stay tuned for more! https://t.co/D8doin5GZK Enjoy and have fun! pic.twitter.com/cxQs1vm2QF – The Hidden Palace (@HiddenPalaceOrg) March 21, 2021

According to the information, this first release of “Project Deluge”, focused on PS2 but that will cover different consoles, includes preliminary versions of different games for Sony’s console, exclusive E3 demos and prototypes that, in some cases, would be official releases.

From now on, they plan to “archive and evaluate new elements that appear in a set of video game development materials that have been collected over many years,” they say on their website.

The project has started this “first part” thanks to the donation of an anonymous person who selflessly offered a lot of such items that he had collected himself at The Hidden Palace.

After a process of analysis and processing, the team has been able to recover more than 700 video game prototypes, occupying about 860 GB and that are already available in The Internet Archive, as confirmed on Twitter.

Full file listing includes prototypes for E3 from Crash Bandicoot: The Wrath of Cortex, Shadow of the Colossus, God of War 2, as well as alpha trial versions of Def Jam: Fight for NY, Burnout 3, and Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3. During a Twitch broadcast, the group tested some of these games live.

The authors highlight the importance of preserving this PlayStation 2 material due to the use of CD and DVD, as both formats tend to degrade over time. The option is to make backups of the original source to maintain the information and have the reference that allows it to be consulted properly.

The company publicly releases these titles that can be played because they are different prototypes than the final versions of the products, but also has archived information on nearly 300 that exactly match the final versions and that, therefore, they cannot share, but they can safeguard to prevent their disappearance.

The compiled material also includes previous versions of videogames designed for the press, reviews, localization prototypes, technical demos or debug builds.