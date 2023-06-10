EL PAÍS offers the América Futura section open for its daily and global informative contribution on sustainable development. If you want to support our journalism, subscribe here.

San Agustín de Puñacas, a community in the Poopó province, in the Bolivian altiplano, where Aymara, Quechua and Urus live together, is running out of young people. Most of the inhabitants of this ayllu, as the form of social organization is called in some areas of the Andes, are elderly. The rest of the population has been expelled from the contamination of hundreds of mining operations that for decades have released tin and zinc mixed with ‘copajira’ (used water with chemical residues) through improvised pipes to rivers and lakes without effective control by the authorities. .

“This place is a sacrifice zone where our waters and our lands are contaminated,” denounces Abel Machaca, 60, a leader from San Agustín de Puñacas, in the department of Oruro. Only there, some 40 families have been left without water to drink or land to plant. “I have eight children and they all went to Buenos Aires (Argentina) for it; because you can’t raise animals anymore, there’s no work,” says Gabriela Cruz, a 61-year-old farmer. “All the young people have emigrated because Lake Poopó has also dried up. So what does one support themselves with? The houses of those who left are abandoned, ”she laments.

Gabriela Cruz talks about the problems she experiences due to water contamination in a community assembly. Manuel Seoane

In 2021, the community decided to file a lawsuit in the Oruro departmental court against the local, national, and mining authorities, but the lawsuit was dismissed. The community members did not give up and insisted before the Constitutional Court, the highest Bolivian judicial body, with the legal help of the NGO Cenda (Center for Communication and Andean Development).

In the ruling known in March, the court ordered a “study on the water from which said indigenous group is supplied, in order to verify whether or not it is suitable for human consumption and agricultural use, as well as to measure its impact in the health of its population.

If the study confirms the contamination in the water, the national and local authorities must assume “the pertinent actions to rehabilitate the use of the optimal water resource for its use,” added the ruling. “We want clean water to live on and land to plant and for our animals to eat and drink without getting contaminated,” says Benita Lima, another 71-year-old farmer, who says she suffers from kidney pain that she blames on the spills.

The bed of the Huanuni river before flowing into Lake Poopó, on the left side an artisanal mining site. Manuel Seoane

Impact on the ecosystem and health

Cenda’s environmental engineer, Yasir Peredo, looks sadly at one of the sinkholes from where acidic water flows into the entire area. “There is a mining impact in perpetuity that cannot be recovered in the ecosystem,” he says. “We are convinced that the population is contaminated with heavy metals and that they are currently suffering damage to their health, advanced cancer and kidney damage,” says Sergio Vásquez, lawyer and executive director of Cenda and who legally represented the the communities.

Sergio Vásquez explains to the members of the Ayllu San Agustín the results of the popular action filed for the contamination of the mining companies. Manuel Seoane

Richard Chiara, director of the medical course at the Technical University of Oruro (UTO), carried out in 2019 a study of lead levels in the blood and its effect on the IQ of 10 students from a school in the contaminated area. The study determined that young people had “up to eight times more lead in their blood than what is recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO) which is up to 10 micrograms per deciliter of blood” and that “there is a lower intelligence quotient at higher blood lead concentration.

“Lead is one of the few minerals that cannot be excreted in the urine and remains permanently in the body. It affects the nervous system in low concentrations and in high concentrations it can cause seizures, dizziness and even death in very extreme cases”, added Chiara. The WHO considers lead one of the 10 chemicals of greatest concern for public health and that require the intervention of the governments of the countries to protect the health of the people.

A puddle of waste from the Huanuni mining company on the bed of the river of the same name. Manuel Seoane Acidified water in Poopó. Manuel Seoane Chemicals on the bed of the Huanuni river. Manuel Seoane Contaminated mud in the bed of the Poopó river. Manuel Seoane

“We want to work”

Villa Poopó is the largest municipality in the area, home to some 5,000 people who have drinking water thanks to a dam that only supplies this town. At the same time, other rivers whose polluted waters are orange in color and emit a smell of metal cross the town and flow into the ayllu San Agustín.

Benita Lima says that to obtain drinking water she has two options: take a taxi that costs up to $10 to transport 30-liter drums, or walk with the drums for an hour and a half from the ayllu to Villa Poopó.

Benita Lima tells the press about the health problems that her doctor has attributed to mining contamination, on May 15. Manuel Seoane

a person requires between 50 and 100 liters of water a day to meet your needs. Most of the town’s population is dedicated to mining. They are aware of the contamination, but they defend their work and reject the protests of the communities. “Of course I am afraid of contamination, but what are we going to do, life is like that and for the family we have to confront fear. We suffer from stomach pain, dizziness, it’s because we work up to 12 hours,” says Víctor Rafael, a 55-year-old artisanal miner who works in an improvised mine where he recovers tin concentrate from the little contaminated water that remains in the Poopó river.

The biggest problem in the area is the contamination that comes from Huanuni, a state mining center where some 30,000 people live and where tin is exploited. It is located about 54 kilometers east of the ayllu. Toxic waste from the mine is dumped through plastic pipes directly into the Huanuni River, a foul-smelling gray body of water. “We know that there are mining resources in the river and we are doing this because of unemployment. We want people to benefit from a job position!” says Bruno Ramírez, 40, leader of a group for the unemployed in Huanuni.

Edwin Poma recovers tin concentrate at the same site as Víctor Rafael, in Poopó. Manuel Seoane

Its polluted waters cross dozens of kilometers and settle into the Desaguadero River, which is shared by Bolivia and Peru. Both tributaries flow into Lake Poopó, whose name made headlines around the world after it dried up completely in 2015. Over the years, a few pools of water have reappeared in the lake, but most of it is now land. desolate white or yellow.

The inhabitants of the ayllu San Agustín used to fish in the lake, but due to climate change and pollution, the fish disappeared, as did the more than 200 species of mammals and birds that lived there, including the parina, an Andean flamingo.

In 2009, the government of then-President Evo Morales declared a state of emergency in the area “due to the imminent impact on human health and food security caused by the prolonged presence of contamination and salinization of soils” and ordered mitigation measures. that for the inhabitants of the ayllu have not been enough.

The facilities of the Huanuni mining company, in the Department of Oruro, on May 15, 2023. Manuel Seoane A wastewater discharge site from the Poopó mining company directly into the river course. Manuel Seoane

In his 13 years of government, Morales had a close alliance with state mining cooperatives, giving them privileges such as laws to operate in protected areas or tax advantages. This relationship continues with the current president Luis Arce. “We evaluate and coordinate the best actions to follow to strengthen the mining sector for the benefit of Bolivian men and women,” Arce said in March, after a meeting with miners from Huanuni. That month, mining, one of the mainstays of the Bolivian economy, increased its production by 9.28% compared to the same month in 2022, while it was one of the largest exports last year, reaching 6.2 billion dollars.

“As long as the miners are partners with the government, they will never give us water,” Gabriela Cruz complains. For now, the ayllu communities have formed a commission to oversee that the study ordered by the Constitutional Court is carried out, and they do not rule out filing a lawsuit before the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR).