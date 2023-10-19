He was driving his Volkswagen when he collided with a truck traveling in the opposite direction: Cristian Alazaroaie died

The road accident occurred last Tuesday 17 October in the province of Turin, precisely on road 460 of Ceresole. Cristian Alazaroaie, a 41-year-old father, lost his life while driving his Volkswagen. The man, originally from Romania, had lived for years in Piedmont with his wife and two children.

He was heading towards Locana when he collided with a truck traveling in the opposite direction. The dynamics of the road accident are still there under investigation by the police. 118 health workers immediately intervened on the scene, but were unable to do anything to save Cristian Alazaroaie’s life. For the 41 year old dad it was already too late.

Carabinieri officers are investigating to try to reconstruct the last moments of the man’s life. All the necessary investigations have already been carried out and the road has been reopened to traffic. The two vehicles were also seized for all necessary tests. The reconstruction of the road accident will be fundamental, which it will do light on the responsibilities of the two drivers.

The father’s lifeless body is found in themorgue of the Cuorgnè hospital, available to the judicial authority. It is unclear whether an autopsy will also be ordered.

The community rallies around the family of Cristian Alazaroaie

The community of Locana has clung to the pain of Cristian’s family, devastated by an unexpected loss that is still too difficult to realize. Everyone in these hours is remembering their father as always a kind person and how a tireless worker.

May you rest in peace. We will never forget you!

The greatest thought goes to his two children, who will never be able to again hug their dad. The 41-year-old was well known and well liked in the area. For years he had lived in Italy with his family, working to guarantee them everything they needed.

Now only the investigations by the police will clarify the dynamics of the road accident and shed light on the last moments of life of this dad.