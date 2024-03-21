There have been discussions about shutting down Google and Apple smartphones for several years now, but the companies have not taken any real steps in this direction, so this outcome is unlikely. Denis Kuskov, General Director of the information and analytical agency Telekom Daily, stated this on March 21 in a conversation with “Radio 1”.

“Such conversations have been going on for two years now and are reminiscent of “pouring from empty to empty,” he said.

Kuskov recalled that Apple, for example, despite leaving Russia, not only did not take any radical steps such as blocking Russian smartphones, but up to a certain point continued to supply components to Russian companies.

He also emphasized that companies are in no hurry to make radical decisions, not because of material losses, but also because of technical difficulties. In addition, Kuskov believes, Western corporations expect the international situation to stabilize and cooperation with Russia to return.

The day before, the head of the Roskachestvo Center for Digital Expertise, Sergei Kuzmenko, said that Google and Apple could technically disable all smartphones operating in Russia, but this would result in a serious blow to their reputation.

Vitaly Savchenko, Vice-Rector for Digital Development and Information Technologies of the State University of Education, spoke in the same vein. He clarified that it is possible to disable smartphones using remote control mechanisms that already exist to block devices in case of their theft or loss.