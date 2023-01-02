Scientists from the University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Futures Evaluation conducted a study to assess the evidence for health risks associated with smoking, red meat intake, and the amount of vegetables in the diet.
And the journal Nature Medicine notes that the assessment of the relationship of habit to a particular disease was one to five stars.
The results resulted in a five-star rating of the relationship between smoking and lung cancer, which means there is strong evidence of a cause-and-effect relationship. As for the relationship between eating unprocessed red meat and colon cancer, it was evaluated with only two stars, meaning that the evidence for this relationship is weak or contradictory.
The same was true for the association between eating unprocessed red meat and breast cancer, diabetes, and ischemic disease. The results of the study also evaluated the relationship between eating vegetables and reducing the risk of ischemia and hemorrhagic stroke with two stars as well.
According to the researchers, these results do not prove the harm or benefit of eating the products, but rather show the level of confidence in the claims that red meat causes bowel cancer, and that the abundance of vegetables in the diet guarantees exceptional health.
