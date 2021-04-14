Many people eat and drink shortly after the start of the call to prayer or during it, because they sleep late and miss a meal, then fast the next day normally, but this is considered wrong in jurisprudence.

The Islamic Research Academy confirmed on its official page on social media that eating or drinking after the call to prayer spoils the fast.

And there was a question on the council’s page, whose owner said: “The alarm was set before the dawn call to prayer, so that my wife and I could drink, and upon waking up, the muezzin used to say,“ I bear witness that there is no god but God. ”So I told her to drink until the muezzin finishes the call to prayer? Is our fasting valid?

The Fatwa Committee of the Congregation responded, saying: “You must fast for the rest of the day, and you must make up this day after Ramadan, because eating or drinking after the call to prayer invalidates the fast.”