Aware of Brussels circles, the Portuguese MEP Paulo Rangel analyzes the proposals of the Portuguese Presidency and calls for speed in all the actions proposed to overcome the crisis.

– Is it necessary to change the priorities of the presidency?

Yes, because the nature of the circumstances has changed. Now the first is a health priority, the question of the vaccine. We are at a crucial and very dangerous moment because we have seen that the producers are saying that they do not have the capacity to respond to the volume of orders from the EU. It’s kind of a weird thing. The idea of ​​reaching the summer with herd immunity with 70% of vaccinated people is now a somewhat difficult goal. Border management is also a priority, on how we are going to prepare mobility within the EU with the third wave. We have to accompany the evolution of the pandemic and the vaccine with the mobility of the internal market.

–But Portugal is committed to ‘social Europe’.

–It’s a mistake. Of course that’s a priority! But the differences between the 27 in these matters are abysmal. It would have been smarter and more productive for him if he had chosen the union for health, because it is also a social issue and it is an issue in which states have discovered that ultimately there has to be a health policy at least in some domains. To respond to the infectious dimension of health, we would need a common policy.

“What can you praise?”

– Yes, the geopolitical vision of the EU that the Portuguese presidency has deserves my praise. Very useful, for example, is the relationship with India, the only planetary giant that can balance and compensate for the rise of China. Also the new relationship with the US or the UK.

– Will the funds be out of date with the third wave?

–We must work energetically to reach June with all the plans presented and approved. And then, to review if, according to the effects, the aid is reviewable or to create new ones to face this health reality.