A microbe common in the human intestine is suspected of playing a major role in the development of colorectal cancer, the second deadliest and third most common tumor in the world, with two million cases diagnosed and a million deaths year. A team of scientists from Yale University in the United States has discovered in a group of volunteers that some strains of the bacteria Morganella morganii they produce toxic molecules for human DNA, called indolimines. In the laboratory, researchers have shown that these substances cause tumors in mice. The finding was published this Thursday. in the magazine Science.

In a person there are more bacterial cells (38 billion) than human (30 billion), but in each defecation the proportion can be reversed in favor of human cells. In this daily act, in which a third of the microbes in the colon are expelled, the person ceases to be numerically bacterial and becomes fully human. Most of these microorganisms are harmless or even beneficial, but some can cause illness, as explained by the doctor Noah Palm, lead author of the study. “We think it’s possible that indolimines have an effect on colorectal cancer in humans, but much more work will be needed to show that they are the cause,” acknowledges Palm.

The lifetime risk of colorectal cancer is 1 in 23 for men and 1 in 25 for women, according to data of European tumor registries. The common risk factors They are aging, smoking, alcohol consumption, being overweight, and a diet low in fruit and rich in processed meats. In addition, having an inflammatory bowel disease, such as ulcerative colitis or Crohn’s disease, increases the risk of developing this cancer.

Noah Palm’s team has developed a new technique that allows for the simultaneous study of a hundred types of microbes and their products. Researchers have detected hitherto unknown indolimines in strains of Morganella morganii present in people with inflammatory diseases. “Although there is an increase in this bacterium in patients with inflammatory bowel disease or colorectal cancer, it is also found in apparently healthy people. Even the epithelial cells of the intestine of healthy individuals have some mutations that can be caused by toxins from these communities of microorganisms, such as indolimines”, explains Palm.

The Morganella morganii, with a length of one thousandth of a millimeter, is a bacterium that is commonly found in water, soil and in the intestines of mammalian animals. It is a normally benign microbe, but it is also associated to urinary infections.

The Spanish biotechnologist Cayetano Pleguezuelos and his colleagues at the Hubrecht Institute in the Netherlands were the first to show a direct connection between the bacteria that live in the human digestive system and the genetic alterations that cause cancer to develop. The researchers observed that a specific strain of Escherichia coli produces a toxic molecule, called colibactin, which damages the DNA of human cells, as confirmed in miniature versions of intestinal tissue generated in the laboratory. His discovery was published in the prestigious magazine Nature on February 27, 2020, when humanity was watching for another microorganism: a coronavirus that spread around the world from China.

Pleguezuelos applauds the new work, in which he has not participated, but is cautious. “Our intestinal microbiota is very complex, with many different species of bacteria, and among them there are mutualistic relationships, symbiosis, negative competition… And there are many other parameters. Bacteria can produce these toxic compounds in humans but, for whatever reason, they may not be able to reach the epithelial cells of the intestine and cause the DNA damage. You do not see these factors in experiments with mice”, warns the biotechnologist.

The Spanish researcher believes that the new Yale University technique “opens the door to evaluating a large number of bacteria and their ability to damage DNA.” In a 70 kilo person there is about 46 kilos of human cells, according to a study by a team from the Weizmann Institute of Sciences, in Rehovot (Israel). The heaviest cells are muscle cells and fat cells. The 38 trillion bacteria only weigh about 200 grams, but they form an extremely complex universe. “Its ability to carry out different enzymatic reactions is immense. And we don’t know most of the things”, says Pleguezuelos.

The Hubrecht Institute biotechnologist explains that each agent that damages human DNA causes a specific pattern of mutations, called a mutational signature. Pleguezuelos and his colleagues identified the mutational signature of harmful strains of the bacteria Escherichia coli and found this characteristic trace in more than 5% of the patients with colorectal cancer analyzed, compared to 0.1% observed in other types of tumors. The figure must be taken with a grain of salt, pending further studies in other populations, but it gives an idea of ​​the magnitude of the problem. 5% of the two million annual cases would mean that there are 100,000 people with colorectal cancer with the mutational signature of these harmful strains of bacteria Escherichia coli.

Doctor Noah Palm reminds that most cases of colon and rectal cancer occur in people who have no family history. “Therefore, environmental factors, including the microbiome, play a key role in most colorectal cancer cases. However, it is still impossible to calculate the relative importance of the microbiome against other environmental factors”, says Palm. “Currently there are no specific treatments to prevent DNA damage induced by the microbiome. However, treatments that neutralize or eliminate these toxin-producing microbes could be developed in the future,” he says.

