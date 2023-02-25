A new study shows that taking a daily aspirin may make women less likely to develop common ovarian cancer.

Ovarian cancer is the sixth most common type of cancer among women in the UK, and is often called the silent killer because symptoms are hard to notice in the early stages.

According to the British newspaper “The Sun”, the results of the study indicate that frequent use of aspirin may reduce the risk of ovarian cancer, regardless of the woman’s genetic susceptibility to infection.

The researchers pooled data from 8 studies conducted by the Ovarian Cancer Society Consortium between 1995 and 2009 in the US, UK and Australia.

Their analysis included 4,476 women with nonmucinous ovarian cancer (a rare type of disease) and 6,659 women who did not have cancer, ages 49 to 66.

Of the women with cancer, 13 percent used aspirin frequently, and researchers later discovered that frequent use was associated with a lower risk of non-mucinous ovarian cancer.

In previous studies, it was found that aspirin reduces the risk of some types of cancer and increases the chances of surviving breast cancer.

However, studies have warned that frequent use of aspirin can cause internal bleeding in people over the age of 60.

Although a daily dose of aspirin is recommended for some if they are at genetic risk for heart disease, another study found that it causes heart problems in people with high blood pressure, high cholesterol, diabetes and cardiovascular disease.